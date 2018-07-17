The Dude is making his way back to the big screen to celebrate his 20th anniversary. The Coen Brothers' cult classic comedy The Big Lebowski is heading to theaters next month for a special, but very limited, two-day engagement to honor the occasion. So grab yourself a White Russian, throw on your best bathrobe and grab some friends for this can't miss party. Since so many people caught on to the flick after the fact, this may well be a first time viewing for many fans on the big screen.

The Big Lebowski will screen in theaters across the country on Sunday, August 5, 2018, and Wednesday, August 8, 2018. The event is part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series and is being handled by Fathom Events. Tickets for the event are on sale now. So if you're determined to catch the movie and are worried that tickets will go quickly, you may want to scoop them up sooner rather than later. The screenings will feature segments with insight from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.

Even though we now think of The Big Lebowski as one of Joel and Ethan Coen's greatest gifts to cinema from their long and very fruitful career, it didn't start out that way. Upon its release, the movie received somewhat mixed reviews and wasn't a big smash at the box office. The quirky comedy was produced for $15 million and grossed just $46 million worldwide. That's not exactly a flop, but at the same time, it's not the kind of number that makes it seem like this movie would become what it is today. Yet, part of the charm is that this movie has lived on despite the fact that it wasn't a massive success right away. The movie has become such a cult classic that there is even an annual Lebowski Fest, which started in 2002, celebrating it. Even crazier? There is a religion, founded in 2005, known as Dudeism.

The movie stars Julianne Moore, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, John Turturro, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tara Reid, David Huddleston and Jeff Bridges as The Dude. Bridges has had a rather amazing career himself but The Dude may well end up being the role that he's most remembered for, which is perhaps one of the biggest credits that can be given to The Big Lebowski. For his part, Bridges has always loved and embraced the role and the fact that people so lovingly and closely associate him with it.

Joel and Ethan Coen have said that there will never be a sequel to The Big Lebowski. However, John Turturro filmed a spin-off with his character Jesus, which he directed titled Going Places. The movie has been completed but has yet to secure a release. For more information on the 20th anniversary screenings, to find a participating theater near you or to grab tickets to a screening of The Big Lebowski, head on over to Fathom Events.