Big is returning to theaters in honor of its 30th anniversary. The Tom Hanks classic was released thirty years ago this summer, On June 3, 1988, to be precise. It's been a full three decades since an unsuspecting 12-year-old Josh Baskin uttered a secret wish to a carnival fortune-teller machine and he grew up overnight and now, those of us who never got the chance to experience Big the right way, on the big screen, will have the chance to do so next month.

Fathom Events has partnered with Turner Classic Movies and Twentieth Century Fox for the 30th anniversary screenings. On Sunday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day (local time), Big will play in more than 700 movie theaters across the U.S. The screenings are part of the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series. The screenings will also include pre and post-film commentary by TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz. Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations, had this to say about it in a statement.

"Big is the film that really cemented Tom Hanks' place as a superstar, and it's easy to see why, it's one of the sweetest and most charming comedies ever made, and it's a real pleasure to bring such a beloved film back to movie theaters as a summertime treat thanks to our partnership with Turner Classic Movies."

All these years later, we take for granted a bit that Tom Hanks just is Tom Hanks. It feels like he just always has been the lovable megastar and fine actor he is today. But it was actually Big that helped cement him as not only a bankable actor that people love, but as one with true talent that we would later see develop even further in movies like Philadelphia, Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan. Yes, prior to this he had done movies like The Money Pit and Splash, which was his breakout role, but it's arguably Big that is the genesis of the Hanks we know and love today.

For his role, Tom Hanks received his first Best Actor Oscar nomination. He would go on to earn four and win two during the course of his career and we're guessing he's got at least a few more in him. The movie's screenwriters, Gary Ross and Anne Spielberg, were also nominated for their work. Big includes a memorable ensemble of Elizabeth Perkins, Robert Loggia, John Heard, Jared Rushton and David Moscow as young Josh, and Mercedes Ruehl as his mom.

Penny Marshall directed the movie to great success, as it earned $151.6 million at the box office and currently sits at a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website, though the theaters and participants are subject to change. Tickets for Big can be purchased online at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.