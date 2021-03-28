Full House legend John Stamos is returning to his sitcom roots with the new Disney+ series Big Shot, which gives the comedy mainstay a chance to really shine on the court. This isn't exactly the WNBA, but he's making it work as revealed in the first trailer and poster art.

Disney shared the official trailer and key art for Big Shot this past week, giving John Stamos fans a first peek at what to expect as their streaming service Disney+ continued to provide new and exciting shows to its ever-growing lineup. It was also announced that Big Shot will officially premiere its first episode on Disney+ starting April 16, kicking off the spring TV season, with new episodes to follow over the course of the next several weeks.

This past week, Disney+ revealed the official trailer and key art for Big Shot, the Original Series premiering Friday, April 16. Big Shot follows Coach Korn (John Stamos) who, after getting ousted from the NCAA, is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability - foreign concepts for the stoic coach. By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he's always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.

The 10-episode series stars John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux and features a talented group of young actors including Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

Big Shot is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The series was created and Executive Produced by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett; Bill D'Elia also serves as Executive Producer.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

One of the Disney Television Studios, ABC Signature is a global leader in the development, production and distribution of entertainment content across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. The studio produces many of ABC Entertainment's most significant hits, including Grey's Anatomy, black-ish, mixed-ish, American Housewife, and Station 19; and co-productions The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, For Life, The Rookie, and late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC Signature's returning and upcoming series include Godfather of Harlem"for EPIX; Hulu's Dollface, and co-production Woke; grown-ish for Freeform; and The Wilds for Amazon. The Studio produced Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu, the most watched original in the history of the platform. For streaming service Disney+, upcoming series include The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Big Shot.