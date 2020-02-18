Hulu has revealed a new trailer for Big Time Adolescence. This is just one of several major projects coming down the pipeline in 2020 that stars Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. It's shaping up to be a big year for Davidson, as he's also headling the new Judd Apatow comedy The King of Staten Island, in addition to appearing in The Big Lebowski spin-off The Jesus Rolls. Not to mention his role in The Suicide Squad. Here, the young comedian is playing a lovable scumbag who is an undeniably terrible influence on an otherwise innocent young man.

The trailer kicks off with Pete Davidson as Zeke in a museum, giving a bit of an interesting art lesson to a young boy named Mo, played by Griffin Gluck. We come to find out that Mo is hanging around with his sister's ex-boyfriend, who likes to drink, party, eat while driving and participate in a host of other activities that probably aren't going to lead one down the most productive path in life. The trailer showcases several misadventures that Mo finds himself in as a result of this bad influence. Overall, it looks to be a touching and potentially honest look at this period in one's life.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster has also been released that highlights the friendship at the center of the story. Following its debut at last year's Sundance Film Festival, the movie was met with rave reviews and sold to Hulu in a $4 million deal. Pete Davidson, specifically, earned a great deal of praise for his first leading performance. It serves as the directorial debut of Jason Orley, who also penned the screenplay. The cast includes Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid's Tale), Thomas Barbusca (The Mick), Emily Arlook (Grown-ish), Oona Laurence (A Bad Moms Christmas), Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men) and rapper Machine Gun Kelly (The Dirt).

Hulu original Big Time Adolecensce centers on Mo, a seemingly bright and largely innocent 16-year-old who is aiming to make his way through high school under the tutelage of his best friend Zeke. This unmotivated college dropout has a charismatic quality to him that Mo is drawn too. Even though Zeke genuinely cares about Mo, things start to take a turn as he teaches questionable life lessons in drug dealing, partying, and dating. All the while, Mo's well-meaning dad tries to step in and take back the reins of his son's upbringing.

Jeremy Garelick, Mickey Liddell, Mason Novick, Will Phelps, Pete Shilaimon and Glen Trotiner serve as producers. Critics who have seen the coming-of-age comedy have been quite kind to it thus far, as it currently boasts a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Big Time Adolescence will first debut in select theaters on March 13 before arriving for subscribers to stream on March 20 through Hulu. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.