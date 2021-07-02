Big Trouble in Little China was released in theaters 35 years ago, and fans of the John Carpenter classic are celebrating the occasion. Directed by Carpenter and starring Kurt Russell, the movie is widely considered to be among Carpenter's best work. It has built up a very strong cult following in the three-and-a-half decades since it premiered in theaters, and it's clear from the celebrations we're seeing on Twitter that the classic movie is just as popular as ever.

"Happy 35th birthday to Big Trouble in Little China, one of my all time favorite flicks," writes one fan on Twitter, posting a behind-the-scenes image. "Jack Burton is a knucklehead thats within us all. And we all look at Kurt Russell the way Victor Wong does."

Happy 35th birthday to Big Trouble In Little China, one of my all time favorite flicks. Jack Burton is a knucklehead thats within us all. And we all look at Kurt Russell the way Victor Wong does. 💪🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/QznBvgYqHs — MILLER🤠🍸 (@HUBCITYMILLER) July 2, 2021

"Happy 35th to Big Trouble in Little China, a movie that will never cease to bring me joy!" tweets another fan.

Happy 35th to BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA, a movie that will never cease to bring me joy! #OnThisDaypic.twitter.com/RGb8dpi4GY — Michael 💫 (@StarfireLounge) July 2, 2021

A post from CGC Comics reads: "Happy 35th anniversary to Big Trouble in Little China! 35 years ago today, John Carpenter's beloved action comedy released in theaters. We couldn't help but share this hilarious cover from Boom! Studios featuring Kurt Russell's iconic shirt from the movie!"

Happy 35th anniversary to "Big Trouble in Little China!" 35 years ago today, John Carpenter's beloved action comedy released in theaters. We couldn't help but share this hilarious cover from Boom! Studios featuring Kurt Russell's iconic shirt from the movie! pic.twitter.com/XzR7AeQyoH — CGC Comics (@CGCComics) July 1, 2021

And another tweet from Buzzn The Tower says, "35 years ago today Big Trouble in Little China came out! From the wild special effects to Jack Burton's one liners we adore this John Carpenter masterpiece. Remember it's all in the reflexes."

35 years ago today Big Trouble in Little China came out! From the wild special effects to Jack Burton’s one liners we adore this John Carpenter masterpiece. Remember it’s all in the reflexes😀#bigtroubleinlittkechina#kurtrussell#johncarpenter#buzznthetowerpic.twitter.com/Tz7dgxynE6 — Buzzn The Tower (@BuzznTheTower) July 1, 2021

Along with Russell, Big Trouble in Little China also stars prolific actor James Hong as Lo Pan. Hong has been in the headlines lately after it was recently revealed that he was finally getting his long overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Though he has more than 600 credits, Lo Pan is one of his most well-known performances. Also starring in the movie are Kim Cattrall, Dennis Dun, Victor Wong, Kate Burton, Donald Li, and Carter Wong.

We're living in the age of reboots and remakes, but there's never been a follow-up to Big Trouble in Little China. That hasn't necessarily been for a lack of trying on Hollywood's part. As far back as 2015, Dwayne Johnson has been seeking to get a new movie off the ground, and it was rumored he would star as the new Jack Burton. Perhaps due to fan complaints, it was later announced in 2018 that the project would be a sequel that wouldn't recast Kurt Russell's role. The current status of the project is unknown.

Meanwhile, the movie has also spawned all kinds of tie-in merchandise, as it has remained popular with fans for the past 35 years. The story has continued in various comic book series, including a crossover with Escape from New York. Action figures, Funko Pop! toys, a video game, and a board game based on Big Trouble in Little China have also been released over the years.

Happy 35th anniversary to Big Trouble in Little China! The movie is currently streaming on Starz, and it can be rented digitally on other platforms if you're looking to revisit the iconic flick. You can also see what others are saying in celebration of the movie on Twitter.

Happy 35th Anniversary to “Big Trouble in Little China” (1986) pic.twitter.com/Fjrx43vXDP — 🎃Jack🏳️‍🌈 (@Scarypumpkin311) July 1, 2021

“It’s all in the reflexes…”

BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA was released on this day in 1986… pic.twitter.com/NDpUgzB5q9 — Cody Schibi (@codyschibi) July 1, 2021

Pay homage to John Carpenter's Big Trouble In Little China, which turns 35 today.



How many times do have you watched this movie? Might be too many to count for us... pic.twitter.com/SBhnsfqVLD — HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) July 1, 2021

"We really shook the pillars of heaven, didn't we, Wang?" #OnThisDay in 1986, one of the bravest, most dazzling, most endlessly rewatchable films ever produced by a major Hollywood studio was released: John Carpenter's BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA. Go watch it now! #JohnCarpenterpic.twitter.com/nVnN7sBCKD — Michael Doyle (@DoyleofDarkness) July 2, 2021