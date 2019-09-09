Big Trouble in Little China is coming to Collector's Edition Blu-ray with TONS of amazing options for collectors from Shout! Factory.

A limited-edition Steelbook version includes a lithograph of the Steelbook art, and our standard Blu-ray release comes with a rolled poster of our brand new illustration. Plus, in a first-time collaboration with Sacred Bones Records, Shout! is offering a deluxe, limited-edition box set with a 7" of music from the film on Shout Factory-exclusive green vinyl, composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The A-side includes the 2017 version of the main theme, "Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)," and the B-side contains a never-before-released recording of "The Alley War," recorded by the trio in 2019!

Extras are in progress and will be announced at a later date. The vinyl box set is limited to 2,500, so get yours while supplies last.

Kurt Russell stars as Jack Burton, a tough-talking truck driver whose life goes into a supernatural tailspin when his best friend's fiancée is kidnapped in John Carpenter's Big Trouble In Little China. Jack suddenly finds himself in a murky, danger-filled world beneath San Francisco's Chinatown, where Lo Pan, a 2,000-year-old magician, mercilessly rules an empire of spirits. Facing down a host of unearthly terrors, Jack battles through Lo Pan's dark domain in a full-throttle, action-riddled ride to rescue the girl. Also starring James Hong, Kim Cattrall and Dennis Dun, this special effects-filled spectacle is a non-stop thrill ride to an incredible finish.