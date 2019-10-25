Scream Factory has truly outdone themselves this time with a must-get-your-hands-on-right-now release of John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China. For loyal fans and movie collectors, this definitive collector's edition contains bountiful bonus content, featuring over four hours of brand-new interviews with the cast and crew, new audio commentary, and much more.

On December 3, 2019, Scream Factory is thrilled to present Big Trouble in Little China Collector's Edition Two-Disc Blu-ray set. Directed by Carpenter (Escape from New York, The Fog), this action-packed cult film also stars Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City), James Hong (Blade Runner), and Dennis Dun (Prince of Darkness).

Big Trouble in Little China Collector's Edition [DISC 1] Bonus Features

• NEW Audio Commentary with producer Larry Franco

• Isolated Score

• Theatrical Trailers

• TV Spots

• Vintage Audio Interview with John Carpenter

• Electronic Press Kit - interviews and profiles

• Gag Reel

• Music Video

• Deleted and Extended Scenes

• Extended Ending

• Photo Galleries - movie stills, posters and lobby cards, publicity photos and behind-the-scenes photos

Big Trouble in Little China Collector's Edition [DISC 2] Bonus Features

• NEW You're the Hero - an interview with actor Dennis Dun

• Return to Little China - an interview with director John Carpenter

• Being Jack Burton - an interview with actor Kurt Russell

• Carpenter and I - an interview with director of photography Dean Cundey

• Producing Big Trouble - an interview with producer Larry Franco

• Staging Big Trouble - an interview with stuntman Jeff Imada

• Interview with visual effects artist Richard Edlund

• Vintage Featurette

Pre-order for Big Trouble in Little China Collector's Edition is available now at ShoutFactory.com OR you can grab a simple copy at Amazon. Avid fans, please take notes. There are five different special offers (while supplies last) for ordering Big Trouble in Little China Collector's Edition at ShoutFactory.com.

#1 - Big Trouble in Little China Collector's Edition + an exclusive 18" x 24" rolled poster of the new Collector's Edition artwork.

#2 - Big Trouble in Little China Limited Edition Steelbook

#3 - Big Trouble in Little China Limited Edition Steelbook and Exclusive Lithograph + Vinyl

Details for this exclusive bundle:

• Big Trouble In Little China [Limited Edition Steelbook] 2-disc Blu-ray set

• An exclusive 28.5" x 16.5" rolled lithograph of the new Steelbook artwork by Nat Marsh

• A 7" on exclusive green vinyl via Sacred Bones featuring music from Big Trouble in Little China composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The A-side includes the 2017 version of the main theme, "Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)," and the B-side contains a never-before-released recording of "The Alley War," recorded by the trio in 2019. Our green vinyl variant is a limited edition of 2,500 copies and is housed in a lavish slipcase with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer.

#4 - Big Trouble in Little China Collector's Edition and Exclusive Poster (18"x 24") + Vinyl

Details for this exclusive bundle:

• Big Trouble In Little China [Collector's Edition] 2-disc Blu-ray set (with slipcover)

• An exclusive 18" x 24" rolled poster of the new Collector's Edition artwork by Laz Marquez

• A 7" on exclusive green vinyl via Sacred Bones featuring music from Big Trouble in Little China composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The A-side includes the 2017 version of the main theme, "Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)," and the B-side contains a never-before-released recording of "The Alley War," recorded by the trio in 2019. Our green vinyl variant is a limited edition of 2,500 copies and is housed in a lavish slipcase with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer.

#5 - Big Trouble in Little China Collector's Edition and Limited Edition Steelbook + Exclusive Poster + Lithograph + Vinyl

Details for this exclusive bundle:

• Big Trouble In Little China [Collector's Edition] 2-disc Blu-ray set (with slipcover)

• Big Trouble In Little China [Limited Edition Steelbook] 2-disc Blu-ray set

• An exclusive 18" x 24" rolled poster of the new Collector's Edition artwork by Laz Marquez

• An exclusive 28.5" x 16.5" rolled lithograph of the new Steelbook artwork by Nat Marsh

• A 7" on exclusive green vinyl via Sacred Bones featuring music from Big Trouble in Little China composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The A-side includes the 2017 version of the main theme, "Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)," and the B-side contains a never-before-released recording of "The Alley War," recorded by the trio in 2019. Our green vinyl variant is a limited edition of 2,500 copies and is housed in a lavish slipcase with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer.

A purple vinyl variant of the same 7" is also available when you pre-order from Sacredbonesrecords.com.

Kurt Russell (Escape from New York, The Hateful Eight) stars as Jack Burton, a tough-talking truck driver whose life goes into a supernatural tailspin when his best friend's fiancée is kidnapped in John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China. Jack, who suddenly finds himself in a murky, danger-filled world beneath San Francisco's Chinatown, where Lo Pan, a 2,000-year-old magician, mercilessly rules an empire of spirits. Facing down a host of unearthly terrors, Jack battles through Lo Pan's dark domain in a full-throttle, action-riddled ride to rescue the girl.