Apparently, The Rock's Big Trouble in Little China Remake isn't actually a remake. When news broke in 2015 that Dwayne Johnson was working on a modern take on John Carpenter's classic, which stars Kurt Russell as the iconic Jack Burton, it was being called a remake. Updates on the project have been pretty minimal in the years since, but now Johnson's producing partner Hiram Garcia has explained the project, making it clear that this won't be a remake.

Hiram Garcia is one of the core members of Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions company. During a recent interview, Garcia was asked about the status of Big Trouble in Little China and what we might be able to expect from that. Garcia promises that Johnson won't be playing Jack Burton and that this will be a continuation of the original. Here's what he had to say about it.

"There's a lot of things going on with [Big Trouble in Little China]. We are in the process of developing that, and let me tell you, the idea is not to actually remake Big Trouble in Little China. You can't remake a classic like that, so what we're planning to do is we're going to continue the story. We're going to continue the universe of Big Trouble in Little China. Everything that happened in the original exists and is standalone and I think there's only one person that could ever play Jack Burton, so Dwayne would never try and play that character. So we are just having a lot of fun. We're actually in a really great space with the story that we've cracked. But yeah, no remake. It is a continuation, and we are deep into development on that as well, and I think you'll start hearing some things about that probably soon."

John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China was initially released in 1986 and wasn't a success at the time. However, it did go on to gain cult status and is now one of his most beloved directorial efforts. So on that front, it's great that this won't be a remake, but it does raise questions about how they're going to continue the story.

Kurt Russell has played a lot of pretty iconic roles over the years, but it's impossible to picture anyone else as Jack Burton. It's also nice to hear that That Rock won't be trying to fill those shoes. Does that mean the door is open for Russell to come back in and reprise his role as Burton in this new Big Trouble in Little China movie? After all, the two have worked together on the past two Fast and Furious movies. There is a connection there.

For now, details are still scarce. Though, Hiram Garcia does promise that some details on this will be coming out soon. Dwayne Johnson is an incredibly busy man and is currently filming Disney's The Jungle Cruise. After that, he's got the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, as well as his original thriller Red Notice and Jumanji 3. One might have thought with his busy schedule that this Big Trouble in Little China project may have fallen by the wayside. Apparently not. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the project are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of Collider.