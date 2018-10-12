John Carpenter had some choice words for Dwayne Johnson's Big Trouble in Little China Remake. It was announced previously that Johnson and crew were remaking Carpenter's cult favorite, but it has since been revealed that they are making a continuation of the first film. Johnson isn't even playing the iconic Jack Burton in the movie, and will instead play another character. The Big Trouble in Little China reboot is currently in development, and Carpenter isn't very pleased that it's happening at all.

In a recent interview to promote the latest Halloween movie, John Carpenter was asked about Dwayne Johnson's Big Trouble in Little China. For the most part, Carpenter is totally fine with remakes or reboots of his films, just as long as he gets paid. With that being said, it doesn't mean that he has to like them. He explains.

"They want a movie with Dwayne Johnson. That's what they want. So they just picked that title. They don't give a sh*t about me and my movie. That movie wasn't a success."

Attaching Dwayne Johnson's name to a movie is pretty much guaranteed that it will bring in some pretty big money at the worldwide box office. Plus, bringing in a cult favorite property back into the limelight is another way to get potential viewers on board. As for the movie not being a success, Carpenter was right. It was actually a box office flop, taking in $11 million off of an initial budget of $25 million. Carpenter then retreated to make a smaller project, which ended up being Prince of Darkness, another cult favorite from the iconic director.

John Carpenter isn't shy about expressing his opinions. Rob Zombie famously took over the Halloween franchise and demystified Michael Myers, which Carpenter did not approve of, though he reportedly told Zombie he could do whatever he liked with the movie. He also complained that the actor playing Michael Myers was too big. The director later called Zombie a "piece of shit," for reportedly lying about his demeanor during an interview. However, the two have allegedly settled their differences since then.

One person who doesn't really seem to care about the new Big Trouble in Little China starring Dwayne Johnson is Kurt Russell, who played Jack Burton in the original movie. Dave Bautista asked him about it on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but the actor didn't really seem to care either way. One movie that John Carpenter can get behind is David Gordon Green's Halloween, which he executive produced and created an updated score for. Carpenter has had nothing but great things to say about collaborating with Green and Danny McBride, and declares that the new film is second to his 1978 original. You can read more of what John Carpenter had to say about Halloween and Big Trouble in Little China over at CinemaBlend.