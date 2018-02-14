Meryl Streep made a movie, so of course she was nominated! All kidding aside, the 2018 The Academy Awards nominations did bring some welcome surprises and by most accounts, several steps toward much needed inclusion for an industry and an institution at a tipping point with "OscarsSoWhite" and "MeToo." Of course, any year's list of Oscar nominees won't be without its omissions, glaring and otherwise. Here we'll take a look at the 10 Biggest Oscar Snubs of 2018.

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg for The Post.

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers joked about Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg and their formidable award season shoo-in status, yet The Post only ended up producing an Academy Award nomination for one of them. Hanks has won twice (Philadelphia and Forrest Gump) but hasn't been nominated since Castaway in 2001.

Holly Hunter and The Big Sick.

The Academy often isn't kind to comedies, which made the Best Picture chances for The Big Sick slim, but certainly not out of the question. The movie was nominated for Best Original Screenplay, but Holly Hunter was not recognized by the Academy. She won Best Actress in a Leading Role in 1994 for The Piano and has been nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting role for Broadcast News, The Firm, and Thirteen.

Armie Hamme for Call Me By Your Name.

"Is Armie Hammer's Tracksuit the Ultimate Oscars Clapback?" was one of award season's most entertaining headlines, courtesy of Vogue writer Liana Satenstein, who noted Instagram posts from the "typically buttoned-up" actor featuring him in an Adidas tracksuit, posing with his Call Me By Your Name director and costar. Hammer earned a Golden Globe nomination for the coming-of-age love story, which did of course earn nominations in other Oscar categories.

James Franco for The Disaster Artist.

James Franco won a Golden Globe for The Disaster Artist this year, a role that also saw him nominated by numerous critics' organizations and the Screen Actors Guild. This would've been the second Academy Award nomination for Franco, who earned a Best Actor nod for 127 Hours in 2011, the same year he cohosted the ceremony. After sexual misconduct allegations surfaced before Oscar voting closed (allegations he has denied) Franco was removed from the cover of Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue.

Michelle Williams for All the Money in the World.

Christopher Plummer picked up a nomination for his eleventh hour do-over of disgraced actor Kevin Spacey's scenes in All the Money in the World, the kidnapping drama directed by Ridley Scott, but four-time past nominee Williams was shut out. This was despite her fifth nomination at the Golden Globes, where previous nominations had served as precursors for her Oscar noms with Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn, and most recently, Manchester by the Sea.