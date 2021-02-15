Netflix has released the official trailer for Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, the new documentary celebrating the life and career of late hip hop legend Christopher Wallace. Renowned for his distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics, Wallace is of course best known by his stage names "The Notorious B.I.G." and "Biggie Smalls." Featuring rare behind-the-scenes footage and testimonies of his closest friends and family, the new doc will be released next month, and you can check out the trailer below.

A must-see doc for any fan of Wallace, Biggie is described by Netflix as the "definitive portrait of the man who became The Notorious B.I.G. With unprecedented access granted by the Wallace estate, this cinematic documentary is an emotional and personal journey through the people, places, and events that created the greatest hip-hop artist of all-time."

Biggie will also present fans with recently unearthed footage from his breakout years, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at Wallace recording his classic songs in the studio and even performing them live in never-before-seen concert clips. Candid interviews with the late rapper's most trusted members of his inner circle will also let fans get to know The Notorious B.I.G. a little better on a personal level with new stories about Wallace that have never been told publicly.

Voletta Wallace, the late rapper's mother, said of the Biggie documentary: "This will be the first documentary to focus on the experiences of my son's life rather than the circumstances of his death. It is a celebration of who he was and where he came from. This is how he would have wanted to be remembered."

Widely considered to be one of the greatest rappers of all time, Biggie released his debut album Ready to Die in 1994 through P. Diddy's Bad Boy Records. With songs like "Big Poppa" and "Juicy," the album was an instant hit, quickly establishing Wallace as one of the most popular rappers of the era. A year after his first album was released, Biggie was awarded the Billboard Music Awards' Rapper of the Year. Soon after, he formed the hip hop group Junior M.A.F.I.A. to help some of his friends in the business reach success.

'90s rap fans will remember that Wallace was also known for his feud with fellow hip hop legend Tupac Shakur. Just a matter of months after the feud began, both rappers were murdered in similar circumstances; Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September of 1996 while Wallace was killed in an L.A. drive-by the following spring. Biggie's second album, Life After Death, was released two weeks after his passing and reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell will debut on Netflix on March 1. With such an interesting life Wallace managed to live in such a short time before he was killed at the age of 24, even those unfamiliar with the rapper's work may still find the movie quite interesting. The official trailer for the documentary comes to us from Netflix on YouTube.