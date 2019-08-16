Kelly Carlin has been cast in Bill & Ted Face the Music. The daughter of the late great George Carlin, who originally played Rufus in the franchise, made the announcement on social media this week. Carlin thanked creator/writer Ed Solomon and star Alex Winter on social media for including her in the highly anticipated sequel. This is huge news and one has to wonder if her character might be related to Rufus in some way.

So far, The role Kelly Carlin has in Bill & Ted 3 isn't revealed yet, but fans are probably hoping she will be playing Rufus' daughter. Back at the beginning of 2018, Ed Solomon talked a little bit about Rufus and how he will be incorporated into the movie when the current middle-aged Bill and Ted visit themselves in the past at the Circle K. They will interact with each other and George Carlin's Rufus, according to Solomon. But, what he had to say about a character named Kelly is a lot more interesting now. He explains.

"There's also a character in the movie named Kelly, which is George's daughter's name, who has a very significant role in the journey, so George is a deep, deep part of it."

While we don't know who Kelly Carlin is playing at the moment, she will have a pretty big part in Bill & Ted 3, which should make some fans very happy. Some other new castings for the sequel were announced this week too. Ed Solomon and CNN's Jake Tapper included some wounded warriors in the movie, thanks to an auction by the Homes for Our Troops organization. The organization builds custom homes for military veterans who were badly injured while fighting for our country.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves can be seen in a picture with four wounded veterans up against a green screen and it looks like everybody is having an awesome time. Winter said, "we loved meeting these guys," in his caption from the photo. Bill & Ted 3 is shaping up to be something special in more ways than one. Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson have been intent on getting the movie done the right way for a number of years now, so it's nice to see they're sticking to their guns.

Kelly Carlin is keeping her lips sealed when it comes to her role in Bill & Ted 3, which is fine. We're all going to need some surprises, but at least we know the part will be a significant element of the sequel, which will more than likely make for a sweet tribute to the legendary George Carlin. Bill & Ted 3 hits theaters on August 21st, 2020. Until then, you can check out Kelly Carlin's Twitter announcement and a new photo from the set below.

It’s real. I get to be a part of Bill & Ted Face the Music. Thank you @ed_solomon & @Winter for including me. — Kelly Carlin (@kelly_carlin) August 16, 2019

Another photo from the set of the latest Bill & Ted, in which @ed_solomon cast some wounded warriors as extras after helping @HomesForOurTrps with last year’s auction — can’t wait to see it! Thank you Ed, Keanu And @Winter! pic.twitter.com/vDnkBHccA1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 15, 2019