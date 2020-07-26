The Wyld Stallyns are getting ready to rock out again soon with the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music. Featuring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their iconic roles as Bill and Ted, the movie is a hotly anticipated feature among fans who have been waiting for decades for a Bill and Ted reunion. During the recent [email protected] virtual panel for the upcoming film, Reeves revealed that he never gets as much joy out of work as on a Bill and Ted set.

"I can't feel, or laugh, or do anything like the way that working on Bill and Ted does, and working with Alex. That doesn't exist anywhere else in the world for me. To partner up and work on the craft side, and then get to play."

Although it has been almost 35 years since the last Bill and Ted movie came out, the bond between Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves remains strong, as Winter recalls the exact moment on the set of their latest movie when he knew they had got the old 'Bill and Ted' groove back.

"About halfway, we're shooting one of the versions of ourselves, I remember we got into these rocker characters and we just went off. And I remember looking at him, and him looking at me, and thinking Bill and Ted are back."

Of course, all the goodwill in the world can't make the cast and crew happy if it's a project they don't believe in. But as Winter also pointed out during the Bill and Ted 3 [email protected] Panel, the intention behind making a third Bill and Ted movie came from an honest place on the part of the writers, and that placed the cast and crew in the right frame of mind to put their best foot forward.

"It was some years ago, at least 10 years ago, we were all having dinner with Chris and Ed and they posed quite similarly a good idea as the Bill and Ted go to hell idea. And they laid out this very summer-y version of Charles Dickens, of going back to each version of your life. None of us even thought of embarking on a journey to do a third...unless it was really great and we could somehow hold onto the magic of the creativity well enough that it maintained the integrity of the initial idea."

Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, Bill & Ted Face the Music finds the lead pair of would-be-rockers living the lives of middle-aged suburban dads. A call from the future sets Bill and Ted on another epic quest through history to save humanity. Only this time, the duo are joined by their equally-dim and equally-good natured daughters, which we got to see play out in the newest Bill and Ted Face the Music trailer..

Alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the lead roles, the movie also stars Anthony Carrigan, Kid Cudi, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, and will arrive in theaters and On Demand September 1.