Orion Pictures has officially announced that the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music will take part in an awesome San Diego [email protected] panel. The studio is inviting everybody to join cast members Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, director Dean Parisot, alongside writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson in a lively panel moderated by writer/director and superfan Kevin Smith. San Diego [email protected] runs from July 23rd through the 26th. A date and time for the virtual panel has yet to be revealed.

Kevin Smith said that he already saw Bill & Ted Face the Music earlier this week. He called it, "f***ing wonderful" before diving into what he really enjoyed about the movie, without spoiling anything. It was even confirmed that Bill and Ted 3 made Kevin Smith cry. So you know there's some real heart and emotion packed into this long-awaited sequel.

From the sound of things, Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson were able to create the satisfying follow up that fans have been waiting nearly 30 years for. And now, this year's virtual Comic-Con experience will give us some new information about the upcoming sequel. The latest installment of the Bill & Ted franchise continues to follow the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. The now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the hep of their daughters, a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends.

The duo have yet to write the song to save the world and have decided to go steal it from their future selves, which is probably going to cause all sorts of problems. In addition to Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and William Sadler, Bill & Ted Face the Music also stars Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr.

We've seen some hints about the cast and the future from the first official trailer, but we're all hoping Kevin Smith and the gang will treat us to some more footage at the [email protected] event in July.

As of now, Bill & Ted Face the Music is still scheduled to open in theaters on August 14th. As to whether or not that will actually happen is anybody's guess at the moment. Major movie theater chains are still closed and the great hope of the summer box office, Christopher Nolan's Tenet, was just delayed again, which does not look well for the rest of the movies hitting theaters this summer. Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce. For now, we'll just have to wait and see how this all works out. This news comes direct from Orion Pictures.