The Bill and Ted franchise is right up there with Back to the Future as an iconic science fiction series that you can enjoy with the entire family. The good-natured and ever-optimistic leads, played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, will be making a comeback to the big screen soon with Bill and Ted Face the Music. Samara Weaving, who plays the role of the daughter of Bill opposite Brigette Lundy-Paine as Ted's daughter, recently explained how the two daughters compare to their dads:

"I will say that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. They're slightly more clued in than their fathers. They can join the dots a little quicker, but they are unaware of that. They still have that childlike view of the world. They're unaware. If you told them about something bad, they'd be very, very upset. They're just obsessed with music and their dads. That's really their entire world."

For fans of the iconic series, Bill and Ted will forever be the perennial teens rocking out together, whether it is on stage with their band, or across their time-traveling adventures aboard their Doctor Who-esque phonebooth time machine. However, the new movie takes place decades after the last one. Bill and Ted have settled down to a life of domestic bliss, and from Weaving's account, their daughters are prepared to follow right in their footsteps, with a little more of their wits about them.

Although details about the upcoming film are scarce, a brief synopsis regarding what the story will be about was released last year:

"Following 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends."

So fans can expect more of the radtastic music and wacky humor like the original movies, even if Bill and Ted have gotten on in years and are faced with the doldrums of middle age. Hopefully, fans will love the addition of new characters to the series in the shape of their daughters, once they get over the strangeness of seeing Bill and Ted as suburban dads.

A third Bill and Ted had long been demanded by fans. After Keanu Reeves shot back into the limelight with the John Wick series, producers finally decided to greenlight a new Bill and Ted feature, with Winter and Reeves reprising their roles. The creators of the franchise have spoken about doing justice to the spirit of the original movies while making the latest installment in the series relevant to our times. Collider has the full interview up with Samar Weaving now.