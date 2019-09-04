We don't have any official images from Bill & Ted Face the Music just yet, but we have seen quite a few behind-the-scenes set photos featuring the return of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as the world's most important musicians. Today, we finally get a first look at William Sadler, who returns as Death.

@Wm_Sadler behind the scenes in Bogus Journey.. and last month behind the lunch table in Face The Music. pic.twitter.com/E2sibssir4 — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) September 3, 2019

Sadly, we don't get to see Death in action. Instead we get to see William Sadler in costume, spooning up some of the delicious craft service items served on the New Orleans set. Which is fitting for Death as a character. No details have been revealed about his return just yet, but it is believed that Death is chasing down our two heroes as they attempt to write the most important song in the universe, one that can save humanity as we know it.

Many suspect that Anthony Carrigan, who is confirmed to play the villain, is actually playing Death Jr., and is hunting down Bill and Ted against his dad's wishes. The main drive of the story has Bill and Ted as middle aged musicians who never reached their full potential.

In Bill and Ted face the Music, a visitor from the future tells best friends Bill and Ted that one of their songs can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Jillian Bell will be playing the family therapist, Dr. Taylor Wood. Scott Mescudi and Anthony Carrigan have joined the sci-fi comedy in undisclosed roles. Beck Bennett will be playing Ted's brother Deacon. Erinn Hayes has taken on the role of Ted's Princess Wife and Jayma Mays is playing Bill's wife. Amy Stoch is reprising her role as Missy and Hal Landon Jr. is once again playing Ted's military school obsessed father Chet.

Kelly Carlin was brought in for an undisclosed role, but it has been noted that her character will honor the legacy of Rufus, originally played by George Carlin, Kelly's real-life father. Also playing a big role in the story is Samara Weaving as Thea Preston, Bill's daughter, and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan, Ted's daughter. Original co-creator of the franchise Ed Solomon is back to co-write the sequel with his partner Chris Matheson. Ed shared the image of Death on his Twitter.

With the movie officially wrapped, it's any time now that we'll start to see some advanced posters, and we can expected to see the first trailer drop sometime before the end of the year, with Bill and Ted Face the Music hitting theaters in August, 2020.