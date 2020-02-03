Bill & Ted Face the Music is finally going to hit theater screens this summer. And it will bring back the iconic time-traveling phone booth as first seen in the 1989 classic that started it all, Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. While phone booths might be a thing of the past, Cubicall is bringing them into the future with the first ever life-size authentic recreation of the phone booth used by Bill S. Preston Esquire and Ted 'Theodore' Logan to travel through the circuits of time.

This weekend, Alex Winter returned as Young Bill and Old Bill in an epic Walmart Super Bowl commercial that had him appearing alongside other important figures of historical significance from various movies throughout time. The phone booth used in this commercial can now be yours, and pre-orders are currently open, so you can save your place in line.

Did you spot Bill and Ted's time-traveling phone booth in one of the biggest commercials from Sunday's Game? The phone booth from Cubicall is an authentic recreation of the iconic time-traveling machine from Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and is now available for pre-order with delivery expected in May.

Cubicall is a custom phone booth manufacturer that specializes in privacy booths for calls, heads-down work or team huddles. The company brings productivity back to modern offices through visual and acoustical privacy - offering users a space to focus, hold private communications, or break from the distractions of our digital world.

The limited-run Bill & Ted's Excellent Phone Booth features a design inspired by the original film, including an authentic payphone retrofitted for VOIP/landline service and an umbrella time-travel antenna. It ships flat for easy assembly and is Made in the USA. Unfortunately, the phone booths do not actually travel through time. Said Anthony Pucci, co-founder of Cubicall.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recreate this classic icon from movie history. Over the last several months we've been perfecting the design for production - which was seen in the commercial during Sunday's Big Game. We're extremely excited to start delivering these booths to fans."

Creative Licensing, the licensor of Bill and Ted' Excellent Adventure, worked with Cubicall to deliver the celebrated phone booth. said Rand Marlis, President of Creative Licensing.

"We pride ourselves in creating unique licensed offerings for fans of the properties we represent. We're thrilled to be working with Cubicall to offer the iconic phone booth of this beloved franchise for the first time in thirty years."

The phone booth was also prominently featured in the first sequel Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey. If you want your own Time-Traveling phone booth, you might want to start saving now. The asking price for this limited-edition phone booth is $8,495.00. And you'll need to place down $100 deposit when pre-ordering the iconic prop. Place pre-orders for the phone booth at Cubicall. And become a part of history.