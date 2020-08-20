A new Bill & Ted Face the Music featurette has been released to celebrate the most excellent cast. The highly-anticipated sequel is less than two weeks from hitting theaters and VOD, so the studio is making the push to get it in front of as many eyes as possible. It's not easy during these times, but this is Bill and Ted that we're talking about. Not to mention that it's been nearly 30 years since we've the iconic duo shredding guitar solos. Bill & Ted Face the Music should be a no-brainer hit upon its release.

Bill & Ted Face the Music reunites Alex Winter and Keanu, while bringing back William Sadler as the Death. Kristen Schaal, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, and Jillian Bell also join up with Reeves and Winter. In a recent interview, the two actors spoke about working together on the set. "There's very little constancy in this business," Winter said. "You come together on a set, you're like, 'We're like a family!' And then it's, 'OK, bye.' You never, ever see them again." But when speaking about Reeves, Winter said, "I think of him as my brother."

Keanu Reeves adds, "We enjoy each other's company and our thoughts and takes on the world. When we come together, it's like, 'What are you thinking?' 'I don't know, but this is kind of funny.' 'Yeah, that's kind of weird, too.'" The two actors have a love for one another and have been friends for over 30 years now. They share the same sense of humor and bonded early over their favorite plays and movies. They also both have similar training, which probably helps their onscreen chemistry.

Before auditioning for the original Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves had never met. They got along during the production and got to hang out with comic legend George Carlin, who played Rufus. Winter says, "He was an extremely grounded, down-to-earth person off-camera. And I would say he was very charitably nice to both of us. [Laughter] We were well aware of the gravitas of having him." Reeves adds that it was nice to have Carlin around because he elevated the Bill and Ted characters.

For the last 30 years, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves have had fans coming up and yelling "excellent!" at them while playing air guitar. While that seems like it could get old, the duo don't seem to mind, even after all of these years. Now, with the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music, the two actors are ready for it to start up all over again. The highly anticipated sequel will open in select theaters and VOD on August 28th. You can watch the movie at home for $25, which seems like an awesome bargain. In the meantime, you can watch the featurette above, thanks to the Orion Pictures YouTube channel.