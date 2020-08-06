The latest Bill & Ted Face the Music featurette takes fans behind-the-scenes of the long-awaited sequel. It celebrates the hilarious and heartfelt bond between Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter and the new generation of friendship between Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. The new featurette was released after it was officially announced that the release date for the movie had been moved up one week. Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released on demand and in theaters on August 28th, 2020.

The Bill & Ted Face the Music featurette finds franchise creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon talking about the first time they met both Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves. As it turns out, the two actors auditioned together, and then apart, but Matheson and Solomon loved the energy that the original duo shared, so they were cast. A similar experience occurred when casting the daughters of our heroes for the long-awaited sequel. It's now clearly evident that Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine have a chemistry on screen which can be compared to the chemistry between Winter and Reeves.

The featurette also shows off some brand-new footage from Bill & Ted Face the Music. In the movie, the stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends.

Fans have been waiting nearly 30 years to see the return of Bill and Ted on the big screen. Not everybody will be able to experience Bill & Ted Face the Music in theaters, but it's still an important time for the movie to see release. The world could use some laughs at the moment, and it looks like the sequel will deliver plenty when its released later this month. Director/writer Kevin Smith was able to see an early cut of the sequel and he had nothing but great things to say about it, even noting that it made him cry. If Smith cries, it's considered his seal of approval, so we should all be in for a treat.

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch. The movie is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey) - and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce. You can watch the featurette above, thanks to the Orion Pictures YouTube channel.