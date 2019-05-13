Excellent news, everyone! Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long-awaited third entry in the franchise fronted by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, is finally set to begin filming this summer. We've been hearing about this project off and on for some time now, with official word coming down last year that the duo was set to reunite. Now, as the project is being sold to foreign distributors, things are looking more real than ever, with cameras expected to begin rolling in the very near future.

According to a new report, Bill & Ted 3 will begin filming in June. As previously reported, Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is set to helm the highly-anticipated sequel, working from a script by original writers Chris Matheson ( Goofy Movie) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black). The timing makes sense, as Keanu Reeves is about to finish up his press tour in the next week or so for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which arrives in theaters this weekend. That means he should be free to suit up once again as Ted Theodore Logan, alongside his old buddy Alex Winters as Bill S. Preston Esquire, for another go-around in the franchise that helped make him a star.

Orion Pictures, who is behind the movie, has been busy selling the distribution rights to various distributors in various markets. Bill & Ted Face the Music has already been scooped up by Warner Bros. for distribution in the U.K., with MGM scoring a multi-territory deal to distribute in Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Latin America, Greece, South America, the Middle East, India, and even Pan Asia Pay Television. Additionally, deals have been closed with companies such as Madman (Australia), Paradise (Russia and Ukraine), and Pioneer (the Philippines). All of this to say, things are going well.

When last we heard, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter released a video online proclaiming that the movie was finally, really going to happen. Fans went absolutely nuts. While that made it seem very real, this project has seen its ups and downs over the years, so it still felt like something could get in the way of this becoming an actual thing. But with the project securing distribution in a number of key markets around the globe, it seems safe to say this is actually going to happen.

The new installment will center on Bill and Ted as middle-aged men who are still best friends when they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. In addition to the main two stars, it's also been confirmed that William Sadler will be reprising his role as Death. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. Bill & Ted Face the Music is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 21, 2020. This news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.