Bill & Ted 3 will reportedly begin production this spring. It was originally thought that they were getting ready for a January start date, but that time came and went. Now, it looks like cameras may even start rolling as soon as next month. When asked about the long-awaited sequel late last year, Bill S. Preston Esq. actor Alex Winter stated that Bill & Ted 3 would be ready to start the production process early in 2019.

The fact that Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are coming back for Bill & Ted 3 and that they're excited about it is pretty amazing to hear after all of these years of waiting. The sequel is set to be helmed by Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot from a script by original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Producer Steven Soderbergh has revealed that the script is "hilarious" and noted that the movie could be ready in time for this Christmas season, which would be totally excellent.

In addition to the Bill & Ted 3 production start date news, the official Twitter account for the sequel posted a simple message to fans over the weekend: "Be Excellent to Each Other." While that is definitely a message that the world needs right now, the tweet was also to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure hitting theaters. The first installment made its debut on February 17th, 1989 and received mixed reviews from critics who often found trouble with the historical accuracies in the comedy. However, the movie was a hit at the box office.

As for an exact shooting date for Bill & Ted 3, that has not been confirmed at this time. However, with the promotional tour for John Wick 3 on the horizon, Keanu Reeves is about to be a pretty busy dude. With that being said, one can imagine that it won't take a whole lot of time for Reeves and Alex Winter to wrap up their parts for the highly anticipated sequel, which should give the John Wick actor plenty of time to comfortably do both projects.

Bill & Ted 3 will see our heroes as middle-aged men with families of their own, wondering why their future didn't end up as promised. They have "written thousands of tunes, but have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written," according to the official synopsis. The fabric of time begins to tear and our heroes receive a visitor from the future who warns that their song is the only thing that can save all life as we know it. The duo will have to travel across time to write the best song and bring "harmony to the universe." Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much more than they bargained for. You can check out the production start news over at Production Weekly.