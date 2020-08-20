After nearly three decades away from the silver screen, The Wild Stallyns are finally coming back for more. Bill & Ted Face the Music, which brings back both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, is set to arrive next week. Though the plan was originally to give the movie a robust theatrical release, plans have changed in light of current events. Instead, it will play in what theaters are available, in addition to being offered as a premium VOD title. Pre-orders have gone live for the movie and now we know how much it will cost to watch it from the comfort of home.

Most retailers have Bill & Ted Face the Music listed for $24.99. This is slightly above what the majority of premium VOD rental titles have gone for thus far in the past handful of months. Other would-be theatrical releases like Trolls World Tour were priced at $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. That said, FandangoNow does have the movie listed $5 cheaper than any other retailer at the moment, with the sequel going for $19.99 on their platform.

It seems Orion Pictures worked out a deal with Fandango to make them a preferred retailer, or something along those lines. Either way, unless something changes, that is going to be your best bet to see the movie at the best price. That is, for those who decide not to go see it in a theater, though that will be an option for some as an increasing number of theaters, not just drive-ins, have been opening again around the U.S. Major chains such as AMC, Regal and Cinemark are expected to be open by the end of the month again as well.

The Alamo Drafthouse recently announced its reopening plans, which will center heavily on Bill & Ted Face the Music. The chain will be offering free advance screenings to its patrons as a way of kicking things off. But the Drafthouse is still a somewhat small chain, operating around 40 locations in the U.S. As such, it seems the best option for most people remains going the VOD route.

The sequel sees the middle-aged duo set out on a new adventure. They are tasked to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. This time, they are helped by their daughters, played by Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, in addition to a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends.

Dean Parisot directed the sequel, with a screenplay from original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. The cast also includes Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch. FandangoNow.