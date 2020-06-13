Bill & Ted Face the Music is going to open in theaters on August 14th instead of the 21st. The release date comes after Warner Bros. announced that they are delaying Wonder Woman 1984, which previously held the August 14th release date, until October. Additionally, they are putting a slight delay on Christopher Nolan's Tenet, though it will still hit theaters in July. Movie theaters across North America have been closed down since the middle of March and are currently preparing to reopen their doors next month.

With amusement parks like Disneyland and Disney World set to reopen next month, so will all of the movie theaters. It still remains to be seen if people will be willing to go sit in a movie theater at this point in time, especially since cases are still piling up instead of going down. Regardless, we've waited nearly 30 years for Bill & Ted Face the Music, so it will be interesting to see how many people end up taking a seat in a movie theater to watch with others.

The Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer was released earlier this week, along with a poster. While it's been almost 30 years, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter don't seem like they skipped a beat when reuniting with each other. The trailer contains a good amount of nostalgia while helping to push the new narrative along and providing some laughs. There have also been whispers about the long awaited sequel debuting on VOD on the same date, though that has yet to be confirmed at this point in time.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan in Bill & Ted Face the Music. They have yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny and are now middle-aged best friends with families. The duo sets out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Luckily, they will have some extra help this time around thanks to their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends as they seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Samara Weaving plays Bill's daughter, Thea, while Brigette Lundy-Paine is Ted's kid, Billie. "The daughters really love their dads' music and want to help them," says co-writer Chris Matheson. William Sadler is back as the Grim Reaper in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Director Dean Parisot says, "Death was in the band in the second film... Things didn't go all that well. But I'll leave it at that!" It sounds like Bill and Ted have their work cut out for them in the long awaited sequel. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to see it. Deadline was the first to report on the new release date for Bill & Ted Face the Music.