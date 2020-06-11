It has now been nearly 30 years since audiences last saw the likes of loveable dimwitted duo Bill & Ted. Well, fans will not have to wait too much longer to once again spend time with the air-guitaring numbskulls as the recent trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music revealed the exact kind of upbeat, fun adventure that fans have been waiting a long time for. One character who is sorely missing is comedian George Carlin's time-travel guide, Rufus, as the actor sadly passed away back in 2008. However, the writers of the new Bill & Ted movie promise that while George Carlin won't be in the movie, he certainly won't be forgotten.

In a recent interview, Bill & Ted Face the Music writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson have revealed that there will in fact be numerous tributes to Carlin in the new movie. The first of these references is a new character who will be named Kelly, a name specifically chosen to honor George Carlin as it is the same name as his daughter. While it is unclear if the character will have any connection with Carlin's character, Rufus, it is likely that this will be the case.

The second reference to Carlin is more of a connection to Rufus, with the movie set to feature a watch that has been kept as a keepsake from the first movie, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. It has been revealed that at some point in the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music our heroes will find a message from Rufus written on the watch that says, "Sometimes things don't make sense until the end of the story". While specific details surrounding the scene have not been revealed, it is likely that the watch is owned by Ted, and is the same watch that he forgets to wind during the events of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.

George Carlin played the role of Rufus in the first two Bill & Ted movies. Sent from the future to inform Bill and Ted of their importance, Rufus becomes their mentor and guide as they navigate their way through time and space. While not a main character, Carlin's natural charm and charisma have cemented the character's status as a fan-favorite.

Bill & Ted Face the Music picks up with our rock 'n' roll loving heroes as they enter middle-age and are forced to now endure the monotony of such a life. This boredom is short-lived though, as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song in 78 minutes that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. Along the way, the pair work with their families, old friends, famous musicians, and each other to complete the task.

Bill & Ted Face the Music of course brings back Alex Winter as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Keanu Reeves as Theodore "Ted" Logan, with the supporting cast including the likes of a returning William Sadler as The Grim Reaper, as well as newcomers Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Billie "Little Bill" Logan, Ted and Elizabeth's daughter, and Theodora "Little Ted" Preston, Bill and Joanna's daughter respectively. The movie is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey) - and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is scheduled for release in theaters on August 21, 2020. This comes to us from Fandango.

