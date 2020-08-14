Weezer has released a new song and music video from the Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack. The song, titled Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit) is going to be part of the very musical return of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as Bill and Ted for the first time in nearly three decades. Not only will Weezer fans likely be happy with the new song, but the video comes with a brief glimpse at what's in store later this month.

The video sees Weezer playing the song with footage from the movie spliced in. About 45 seconds in things get a bit more dramatic, which is when the first chorus hits. A curtain drops. Rivers Cuomo is having wind blown in his hair. The band is very much having fun with it. The song is big and catchy. It is very much a late-era Weezer song that seems right at home in something like Bill & Ted 3. There is also a most excellent cameo from a certain duo at the end of the video.

Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch also star in the sequel. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is in the director's chair. Original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon returned to pen the screenplay. Other artists contributing to the soundtrack include Big Black Delta, Cold War Kids, Mastodon, Lamb of God and FIDLAR.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan have yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny. They are now middle-aged best friends who must set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that their song is the only thing that can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be aided by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends, to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The sequel has been a long time coming. Unfortunately, the situation at hand has forced the studio to adjust its release strategy a bit. Bill & Ted Face the Music will now be arriving in theaters and on demand on August 28. The soundtrack is set to be released that same day. You can check out the full track listing below. You can also check out the music video for yourself from the Weezer YouTube channel.

Bill & Ted Face The Music (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) track listing:

1. Big Black Delta - "Lost in Time"

2. Alec Wigdahl - "Big Red Balloon"

3. Weezer - "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)"

4. Cold War Kids - "Story Of Our Lives"

5. Mastodon - "Rufus Lives"

6. Big Black Delta - "Circuits Of Time"

7. POORSTACY - "Darkest Night"

8. Lamb Of God - "The Death Of Us"

9. FIDLAR - "Breaker"

10. Culture Wars - "Leave Me Alone"

11. Blame My Youth - "Right Where You Belong"

12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) - "Face the Music"

13. Wyld Stallyns - "That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1"