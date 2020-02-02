An official teaser for Bill & Ted Face the Music has been released. The movie, which is currently in the post-production phase, is gearing up to hit theaters this summer. In honor of the Super Bowl, the official social media account for the movie has dropped a hint of what's to come, though there is no footage of the heroic duo featured. Instead, we get to see the iconic phone booth, with flourishes of some most excellent and familiar guitar shredding.

Bill & Ted Face the Music could have a bigger presence at the big game today, but that seems unlikely. The highly anticipated sequel's co-writer Ed Solomon previously said the first trailer will more than likely arrive in the spring, which makes sense with the summer release date. However, we do know that Alex Winter is back as Bill in a massive Walmart Super Bowl commercial. Winter revealed that they originally intended to use some footage from the movie, but couldn't figure out a way to make it work.

Alex Winter appears as both young and present day Bill in the Walmart Super Bowl commercial, which also features characters from Star Wars, Toy Story, Star Trek, Flash Gordon, and many more. It's an absolutely crazy commercial that must have cost the shopping chain quite a bit of money. A 30-second spot costs around $5 million to $5.6 million, which means that Walmart dropped at least $10 million on the ad, not including the fees they had to pay to use all of the world famous franchises and actually shoot the commercial.

While some Bill & Ted Face the Music footage would have been nice, we're almost to the finish line and a lot closer to the sequel than we've ever been. Fans have wanted to see what Bill and Ted are up to all of these years later for decades now. When Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves officially announced their return, some fans weren't sure what to make of it since it's been teased so many times before in the past. However, all of the skepticism faded away once the cameras started rolling and the first set photos made their way online.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 and there is a lot hype surrounding it. With that being said, the sequel will hopefully introduce the heroic duo to a new audience, while satisfying the fans that have been there for over 30 years now. It's a tough act to follow after the two original successful installments, but it seems they have figured out a way to bring Bill and Ted into 2020 in a satisfying way. Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21st, 2020. While we wait, you can check out the latest teaser below, thanks to the Bill and Ted 3 Instagram account.