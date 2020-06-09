At long last, the trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music is here. It has been released in celebration of Bil & Ted day, June 9th. As in '6/9, dudes!' Both Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are returning to the franchise as Bill and Ted respectively. The series has been dormant for nearly 30 years, with Bogus Journey arriving in 1991. Now, after years of rumors, discussions and close calls, Bill & Ted 3 is finally coming our way, as evidenced by this most excellent first look at the highly-anticipated sequel.

Talk of a third entry in the series dates back a long way, with the project dating back to at least 2010. For various reasons, it took nearly a decade to get the sequel off the ground. There were issues getting the script hammered down, and Keanu Reeves is a big star. Between the John Wick movies and his other projects, he's been hard to hammer down. But the fates finally aligned with the movie was announced last year, with Orion Pictures stepping up to make it happen. Lo and behold, it is in the can and coming our way in the not-too-distant future.

The cast is headlined by Alex Winter as Bill and Keanu Reeves as Ted. It also features Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Thea Preston (Atypical) and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan, the daughters of the iconic duo. Rapper Kid Cudi is also on board playing himself. Perhaps most importantly, Willam Sadler is returning as Death. Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Holland Taylor (Legally Blonde), Kristen Schaal (Bob's Burgers) and Jayma Mays (Red Eye) round out the ensemble. Original screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon also came back to pen the screenplay. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is in the director's chair. Steven Soderbergh (Contagion, Logan Lucky) is on board as a producer.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, the stakes are higher than ever for William S. Preston Esq. and Ted 'Theodore' Logan. The duo has yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny and are now middle-aged best friends. When a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it, they are forced to set out on a new adventure. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new group of historical figures and a few music legends. They are in search of the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure was released in 1989, grossing $40 million at the box office. That was enough to get a sequel going, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, which arrived two years later in 1991. While both movies made money in the short term, they have gone on to become true cult classics, which helped pave the way for this long-awaited sequel. Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives this summer from Orion Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.