We have some most excellent news to pass along today, as Bill & Ted Face the Music has apparently completed filming. Over the weekend, star Alex Winter posted an image on Twitter of the chairs he shared with Keanu Reeves on the set of the anticipated movie, telling his followers the shoot is in the can. "That's a wrap! We had fun, hope you'll all dig it," Winter says, suggesting they have finished their work on the sequel. Of course, we still have to wait until the summer of 2020 to see it, but it's exciting to see the project coming along so well.

Bill & Ted Face the Music serves as a direct sequel to the previous movies in the series. The franchise first began in 1989 with Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, which told the story of two teenage musicians traveling throughout history by way of a phone booth time machine. Along with Winter and Reeves as the titular characters, George Carlin also starred as Rufus, a time traveler from the future. All three later returned for the sequel Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey in 1991, which saw Bill and Ted murdered by their robot doppelgängers and visiting both Heaven and Hell. The franchise also grew to include an animated series spin-off, video games, comic books, and tons of various merchandise.

While both Bill & Ted movies are cult classics, a third movie was never made. Although Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves have both been long interested in returning to the roles, it wasn't until 2019 when Bill & Ted Face the Music was officially greenlit. Dean Parisot (Fun with Dick and Jane) is directing, using a screenplay written by Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. The story follows the Wyld Stallyns in the present day, now middle-aged adults who still have yet to make the music that will save the entire universe. To accomplish this, they enlist their family, friends, and even some famous musicians to help them create the ultimate song.

Also returning to reprise their roles from previous Bill & Ted movies are William Sadler as the Grim Reaper, Amy Stoch as Missy, and Hal Landon, Jr. as Ted's father. Newcomers to the franchise include Kid Cudi, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Beck Bennet, Kristen Schaal, and Holland Taylor as the Great Leader of the Utopian future. Additionally, Ready or Not's Samara Weaving and (Atypical)'s Brigette Lundy-Paine co-star as Bill and Ted's daughters, and George Carlin's daughter Kelly has also been brought in for a role to honor the Rufus character.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to premiere in theaters on Aug. 21, 2020. The movie will be released by Orion Pictures in the US, Warner Bros. Pictures in the UK, and MGM internationally. Certainly, there will be plenty of movies to look forward to next year, but this one will definitely be the most excellent of them all. News of Bill & Ted Face the Music wrapping comes to us from Alex Winter on Twitter.

That's a wrap! We had fun, hope you all dig it :) pic.twitter.com/aRe56my8R7 — Alex Winter (@Winter) August 25, 2019

It's the last day of filming. Whoa. — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) August 24, 2019