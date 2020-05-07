Fans have been crying out for almost 30 years for a follow-up to 1991's sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Well, all of that passionate air-guitaring and cries of "Excellent!" have finally paid off, as Bill & Ted 3, or Bill & Ted Face the Music as it is officially titled, is now on its way and according to the movie's writer Ed Solomon, there is only one reason why the Bill & Ted Face the Music is happening at all.

"But it is literally BECAUSE of the fans that we got this third movie made. And so we had them in mind from the beginning. We made this movie for two sets of people: ourselves, and the Bill and Ted fans. So in a way, yes, it's for them, but it's for us as well. I love the interconnectedness."

His comments come shortly after the launch of Party On, which encourages fans to record themselves playing air guitar and send in the video. Some of the clips will then be used in some, as yet unspecified way, in Bill & Ted Face the Music, so fans can actually become part of the movie itself. Though how they will factor into the movie is not yet known, it certainly sounds like a most excellent way to thank the fans.

"Well, we didn't ever say where this will appear, story-wise. But to me it's both for the fans AND for the movie. I can't tell you how grateful we are to have the fans we have. It's been the most ennobling thing about the whole process. You put something into the world and you don't know what's going to happen with it, how it will be received -- if it will be received at ALL."

The idea to include fans in some capacity has been on mind of Ed Solomon for a number of years, and has featured in every recent iteration of the script as a way to reach out.

"This was always in the script -- at least, for the past couple years. We always knew that it was going to be something very meaningful for the movie, and the movie's relationship with the fans - who are the reason this thing was able to get made in the first place."

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, the stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends must set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The movie stars Reeves and Winter, along with Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, and returning co-stars William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.