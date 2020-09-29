Bill & Ted Face the Music was released recently, and the movie proved to be an unexpected hit with both fans and critics. In Hollywood these days, that kind of success for a franchise film inevitably leads to additional sequels and spinoffs. The co-writer of the movie Ed Solomon recently took to Twitter to shoot down a news article that was propagating the rumor that a fourth Bill and Ted movie is in the works.

This article reminds me of a dream I had 2 nights ago that for some reason I'd enrolled in 5 classes at NYU & had no idea what they were but it was now finals week.



I'm excited to see A & K on the set of what I'm just hearing about for the 1st time now.https://t.co/nYWUuWa0hp — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) September 28, 2020

"By the way - this film is *not* happening, sorry."

Three decades after the previous two Bill and Ted movies were released, Bill and Ted Face the Music picked up the story of the franchise's two daffily heroic protagonists as they deal with the toughest challenge of their lives: their own fading relevance. Not only are Bill and Ted getting on in years, but they have not yet written that one great song to unite all of humanity that they had been told they would.

The deadline for creating the song fast approaching, Bill and Ted decide to use their time machine phone booth to travel to the future and steal the song from their future selves. Lots of hi-jinks occur, this time involving the duo's daughters as well, and the movie ends with Bill and Ted at long last performing their fabled song, managing to unite all of humanity together in one glorious moment.

As far as endings go, it can't get any more perfect than uniting everyone through music. And it seems that is where Ed Solomon wants to leave the radtastic duo to find their rest. Of course, as long as Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are still interested, fans will continue to clamor for new Bill and Ted content. Previously, Winter had mentioned his surprise over the enthusiasm shown for the newest Bill and Ted adventure by the general audience and critics.

"We had a much bigger response - we just opened in the UK so it's too early to say - but West we had a huge response. It was much bigger than we expected. It was way beyond the fanbase. I know it sounds like show business, but we really did not have that expectation. The film was better critically received - this film - by far than the first two. We pretty roundly slayed it by all the critics."

The truth is, Bill and Ted belongs to a whole other generation of movies, and Face the Music's success owes more than a little credit to a strong sense of nostalgia that prompted fans and critics to embrace the newest film in the franchise. It would not be a terrible thing to keep Bill and Ted limited to a trilogy that wraps things up satisfactorily for the "Wyld Stallyns".

Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, Bill & Ted Face the Music features a lead cast of Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Anthony Carrigan, Kid Cudi, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving. The film is now in theaters and on premium video on demand.