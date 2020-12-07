Few franchises carry the same kind of wholesome appeal as the Bill and Ted series of movies, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. After close to three decades, the third installment in the series, Bill & Ted Face the Music, was released this year to positive critical acclaim and healthy earnings. In an interview with Collider, Winter mentioned that while he and Reeves are satisfied with the trilogy of Bill and Ted movies, he would be happy to return to the franchise if the story made sense.

"We made this film because Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon came to Keanu [Reeves] and myself with an idea that we thought was genuinely both hilarious and emotional, which is not easy. We would never have done it, if it didn't do both of those things because frankly there would have been no way to play the characters, if it didn't do both of those things. We like working together. We don't need to do another one. We don't particularly feel there needs to be another one, but we would enjoy making another one. That's really the honest answer. There's nothing more to it. We are not currently planning another one. Certainly, no one has come to us and asked us to do another one. I don't know where those chips are gonna fall. I can tell you that, if there was interest in making another one, and Keanu and I had the ability to come in and do something that would be as satisfying as what we just did, sure. We would both be interested in doing that."

Many were skeptical whether new audiences would be interested in seeing a movie about middle-aged characters from a decades-old franchise. But the success of Bill and Ted Face the Music proved that the series has the rare kind of longevity that transcends generational gaps. Looking back on the legacy of the franchise, Alex Winter admits they were not aware Bill and Ted would become such an iconic piece of pop culture.

"We didn't know, when we were making Bill & Ted 1, that it would have that kind of impact, but it did have a lot of impact. Both of our lives changed radically, when that film came out. It was unexpected and we were grateful. We worked really hard on it and it sat on a shelf for a long time. We did not know that was gonna happen. As the years went by, I saw that it was not going away. It was on TV constantly and the fans were coming up to me pretty much with no lessening intensity, and suddenly the fans were younger and younger. I've been accepting of the fact that this is gonna have a profound impact on my life for a very long time. I'm pretty at peace with all of that, at this point. My kids think it's hilarious and goofy."

Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Anthony Carrigan, Kid Cudi, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Samara Weaving. This news originated at Collider.