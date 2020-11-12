Kid Cudi and Adidas have partnered up for a special tribute to the Bill & Ted franchise. It was announced earlier this year that Kid Cudi and the shoe company were cooking something up revolving around his part in this year's Bill & Ted Face the Music. Not a whole lot of people ever expected the third installment in the franchise to become a reality, but it has, and now there are shoes available to purchase at this very moment that pay most excellent tribute to Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan.

Bringing Back the Iconic Artillery Hi Silhouette with Kid Cudi https://t.co/sfVxbrJUX4 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) November 10, 2020

In 1991 Bill and Ted graced the big screen for the second time in the smash hit comedy Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey. Fast forward nearly 30 years and the iconic franchise has returned with a new story, Bill & Ted Face the Music. This time, the iconic duo team up with global superstar Kid Cudi. In celebration of this contemporary relic of pop-culture ephemera, adidas Originals and Kid Cudi have joined forces to bring back both colorways of the Artillery Hi sneaker famously worn by the duo in 1991's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, along with one additional re-issued colorway.

Having initially been introduced in the 90s as a performance basketball silhouette, the Artillery Hi shoe made its way into the hearts and minds of sneaker lovers everywhere through the iconic Bill & Ted franchise. The game changed immediately for the world of shoe hunters, many of whom have been waiting years to get their hands on these classic kicks. Kid Cudi has brought back the best of the 90s with a special reissue of the iconic sneaker. Crafted with smooth leather, protective overlays, and pops of contrast color, the Artillery Hi is just as eye-catching today as it was nearly three decades ago.

According to the official Adidas press release, these sneakers serve as an homage to Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey and are licensed by Creative Licensing. The offifical press release claims that the Kid Cudi Artillery Hi is available in the exact colorways worn by the film's dynamic duo; white/red and black/white. Both re-issued colorways also feature a Wyld Stallyns logo on the heel in celebration of Bill & Ted's musical adventures. Then, rounding out Kid Cudi's take on the iconic 90s sneaker is an additional white colorway with grey and black accents. Though hardcore Bill and Ted fans will notice a descrpancy in that description as offered up by Adidas. While Bill did where the black/white Adidas colorway with the red laces, Ted never wore the white/red colorway. And many believe that Ted was sporting a navy Blue/White colorway, not White/Black/Grey. It's strange that the official Adidas website got this wrong. Kid Cudi does wear a pair of the White/Red colorway adidas sneakers in Bill & Ted Face the Music, but even then his sneakers were prototypes, and featured navy blue accents as appeared on Ted's original sneaker.

Accompanying the launch of the Kid Cudi Artillery Hi is a striking visual campaign which features the creative multi-hyphenate alongside the iconic phone booth from the Bill and Ted movies. As of today, November 12th, the adidas Originals and Kid Cudi Artillery Hi Bill & Ted is available globally. However, there is a catch. These shoes cannot be purchased online. Instead, shoe hunters will have to download the official Adidas Confirmed application. From there, you can see all three of the different shoes and purchase. As of this writing, they are still available.