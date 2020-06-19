Bill & Ted Face the Music is getting its own prequel comic book series. Ed Solomon, the movie's co-writer has teamed with Evan Dorkin to write the four-issue series, which will be released in September by Dark Horse Comics. Dorkin adapted Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey for Marvel Comics back in the 1990s, so he is very familiar with material. The Muppet Show's Roger Langridge is providing the art for the new series.

The Bill & Ted Face the Music prequel comic series is titled Bill & Ted Are Doomed. Bill S. Preston and Ted "Theodore" Logan, who are now middle aged, still haven't written the song. The duo are desperately trying to accomplish the feat after watching half of their life waste away. As we seen in the movie's trailer, this desperation will ultimately lead to them attempting to steal the song idea from their future selves. Evan Dorkin had this to say about the prequel series.

"My first full-time job in comics was adapting Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey in 1991. Now, in 2020, I'm writing a sequel - that's also a prequel - with the input and blessing of Ed Solomon, and the artwork of Roger Langridge, one of my all-time favorite cartoonists. It's been a total blast to work on, and I truly hope the fans have a most excellent time reading it."

The cover art for Bill & Ted Are Doomed features the duo, along with their robots, Station, and their wives and Death. From the looks of things, it will take place right after Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, which might be proven to take place in an alternate timeline in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Time traveling has to open up a pretty big can of worms for Bill and Ted, especially as we see their future selves in prison. You can read the official synopsis for the comic below.

"After defeating the evil dictator De Nomolos in Bogus Journey in 1995, things aren't looking as excellent as they should for either Bill and Ted or Wyld Stallyns. There's tension in the band and worry at home. Bill and Ted's obsessiveness with writing the one song to bring peace to the world is affecting their playing and their relationships with their families. The band is losing favor with fans and the future isn't shaping up as they were all led to believe it would from past (and future) events. Desperate for a solution Bill and Ted burst in to announce their great idea to revive the band's fortunes: A world tour to spread the love-and the rock, and the love of the rock-to the world."

There's a lot of questions surrounding Bill & Ted Face the Music in terms of how the story will play out. Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey left a lot of loose ends, which is why it has been assumed that the 1991 sequel actually takes place in an alternate timeline. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to get some answers, and then we'll have the prequel comic series to look forward too.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to hit theaters on August 14th, as long as everything runs smoothly with movie theaters reopening next month. AMC and Cinemark have plans to open their doors for the first time since March and have announced that they will not be requiring masks. Bill & Ted Are Doomed #1 is scheduled for release on September 9th. GamesRadar was the first to announce the prequel series.