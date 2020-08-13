With the beloved dim-witted duo of Bill and Ted soon to return to our screens, what better time to look back at where it all began. Thanks to a newly released video showing Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's auditions for the roles, we can do exactly that. The video shows an endearingly fresh-faced version of the pair reading lines and bouncing ideas off each other and demonstrates just how much things changed from the audition process to the making of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure way back in 1989.

Strange things are afoot from the very beginning as, in the clip, Keanu Reeves is playing Bill S. Preston, Esquire, while Alex Winter plays Ted "Theodore" Logan. The change is quite jarring considering how well tuned to their respective characters they are now, with both actors playing each part somewhat differently to how they would eventually be portrayed. There is a lot more confrontation between the characters, something which would later soften. Perhaps on some deep level the actors knew they were not playing the parts they were destined for, and thus the universe stepped in to put things right. Woah.

The second Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure clip has the actors in the right parts and as a result has a much more mellow atmosphere more befitting of the upbeat Bill and Ted. If nothing else, the clip reminds us of how perfect the two actors are for the parts.

Bill and Ted writer Chris Matheson recently discussed the origins of the air-guitaring, time traveling duo, revealing that the characters were born from during improv sessions involving himself and Ed Solomon. One of the skits they came up with was about three guys "sitting around trying to study, without having any idea about what they're talking about," says Solomon.

Chris Matheson adds, "[They were] really, really ignorant teenage boys who know nothing about anything, trying to talk about world affairs. It had nothing to do with history at that point. It was just current events." Solomon then revealed that this is also where the duo's unique vernacular came from saying, "Everything was either 'bogus' or 'excellent.'"

Bill and Ted will soon return in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which picks up with our rock 'n' roll loving heroes as they enter middle-age and are forced to now endure the monotony of such a life. This boredom is short-lived though, as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song in 78 minutes that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. Our simple-minded duo will once again be traveling to the future in order to steal their world-saving song from themselves. It also looks like Bill and Ted's daughters will be taking after their fathers, with the adolescent pair going on their own quest through time, bringing together famous figures from history to form a band.

Bill & Ted Face the Music brings back Alex Winter as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Keanu Reeves as Theodore "Ted" Logan, with the supporting cast including the likes of a returning William Sadler as The Grim Reaper, as well as newcomers Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Billie "Little Bill" Logan, Ted and Elizabeth's daughter, and Theodora "Little Ted" Preston, Bill and Joanna's daughter respectively.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is due for release on-demand and in select theaters on August 28. This comes to us from Daily Mail's official YouTube channel.