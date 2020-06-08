Party on dudes, because 6/9 is "Bill & Ted day" according to fans and franchise star Alex Winter. Known for portraying one half of the Wyld Stallyns in the Bill & Ted movies, Winter took to Twitter to say that June 9 is "Bill & Ted day, just sayin'." Some are theorizing that the vague tweet teases the release of the trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is rumored to be arriving any day now. Either way, the day is a cause for celebration for Bill & Ted fans and is as good a day as any to revisit the original two movies.

Tuesday is Bill & Ted day, just sayin' 🎸🎸@BillandTed3 — Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) June 8, 2020

Unofficially, June 9 has been referred to as "Bill & Ted day" for many years by fans of the franchise. It's a reference to a line from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure when Bill and Ted are visited by future versions of themselves outside the Circle K convenience store. The future Bill and Ted are trying to convince the other Bill and Ted to have trust in their time travel companion Rufus (George Carlin), and they're asked to prove themselves by guessing a certain number. "69, dudes!" the future Bill and Ted gleefully exclaim, shocking their younger selves in one of the most memorable moments of the movie.

In the original Bill & Ted movie, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves star as the titular duo, a pair of teenage rock musicians who form a band called the Wyld Stallyns. Because their music will one day go on to inspire a utopian future, a time traveler takes them through time to help them pass a history class so they can focus on their rad tunes after graduation and keep the future intact. Winter and Reeves would later reprise the roles in Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, in which robotic versions of the Wyld Stallyns send the two rockers into the afterlife for another bizarre adventure.

Over three decades after the release of the original movie, Winter and Reeves are reuniting once again for the upcoming sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music. This time, they're faced with creating a new most excellent song in just 78 minutes with the fate of all humanity depending upon their success. William Sadler will also reprise his role as Death from Bogus Journey, and Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving will also be introduced as Bill and Ted's daughters. Officially, the movie is scheduled to be released on Aug. 21, 2020, but it remains unclear as to whether it will be exclusively showing in theaters or if it will be released early to VOD.

In any case, it's very exciting for longtime fans to see the third movie so close to its release, especially when considering that Bill & Ted 3 seemed like a farfetched dream just a few years ago. It's certainly one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but for now, all we can do is wait, and celebrate the Bill & Ted movies on 6/09 like the Wyld Stallyns would have wanted. The Bill & Ted day tweet shown above comes from Alex Winter on Twitter.