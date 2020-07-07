Today brings with it some most excellent news. Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure is making its way to 4K for the first time ever. The late 80s time-traveling classic has been remastered in Ultra HD and is heading our way this summer. To go along with the announcement, a brand new trailer and poster have been released.

The trailer is very much a reminder of the classic we all know and love, with Ted 'Theodore' Logan and Bill S. Preston Esquire traversing time so that they can get an A on their history exam. As for the poster, it prominently features Alex Winter's Bill and Keanu Reeves' Ted, along with many of the historical figures they encounter on their journey. The new poster was done by artist Carlos Dattoli and was created specifically for the upcoming 4K release.

This new 4K version of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure will be available on4K UHD Blu-ray, limited edition Steelbook, Blu-ray, DVD and digital download starting August 10. The movie will also be getting a run in U.K. theaters through Luna Cinema. The new release will come complete with a hearty list of bonus features, which include the following.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure 4K Bonus Features

Time Flies When You're Having Fun! - A Look Back at a Most "Excellent Adventure"

Audio Commentary with Star Alex Winter and Producer Scott Kroopf

Audio Commentary with Writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon

Score! An Interview with Guitarist Steve Vai

The Original Bill & Ted

Air Guitar Tutorial with Bjorn Turoque

From Scribble to Script

Linguistic Stylings of Bill & Ted

Hysterical Personages of Bill & Ted

Episode from "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures" animated television series

Radio Spots

Stills and Artwork

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure centers on Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves), a pair of high school friends who are starting a band, the Wyld Stallyns. But they are about to fail their history class, which means Ted will be shipped off to military school. Rufus (George Carlin), a traveler from the future, decides to help them, as their band eventually becomes the foundation for a perfect society. Using Rufus' time machine, Bill and Ted travel all across history which helps them complete their final history presentation.

This comes at the perfect time, as the long-awaited sequel, Bill & Ted Face the Music, is set to arrive this summer. Both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are returning, with original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon penning the screenplay. The movie was recently delayed as the studio is currently trying to navigate the uncertain waters surrounding the reopening of theaters. But with Bill & Ted 3 set to arrive in late August, the timing of this Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure 4K release is arguably perfect as it will offer fans the chance to revisit the movie that started it all. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the StudiocanalUK YouTube channel.