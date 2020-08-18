The folks at Orion Pictures have released a most excellent new clip from Bill & Ted Face the Music. The long-awaited sequel, which brings back Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as the iconic cinematic duo, is finally hitting theaters next week. But most importantly, this clip features a major connection to the original movies having to do with Geroge Carlin's Rufus.

In the clip, Kristen Schaal arrives as a visitor from the future named Katy. Bill and Ted look on in confusion, wondering if they know who this person is. It is then revealed that she is the daughter of Rufus, who was a big part of the previous two movies. Sadly, George Carlin passed away and couldn't return for this new adventure. However, the filmmakers are honoring his legacy, as we can see in the clip. Additionally, the footage gives us a better sense of the duo's daughters, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

In addition, the studio has released a set of Bill & Ted Zoom backgrounds to make your video calls most triumphant. There are several backgrounds to choose from, several of which highlight the cast. Another sports catchphrases from the franchise. There is also one that pays homage to the Wyld Stallyns.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is in the director's chair for Bill & Ted 3. Original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon returned to pen the screenplay. The movie also stars Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch. Sadler will be returning as Death, another important figure from both Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, the stakes are higher than ever friends William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). The time-travelling friends are now facing middle age and have yet to write the song that they were destined to. The two set out on a new adventure to seek that very song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. This time around, they will be helped by their daughters, as well as a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends.

A third installment in the franchise had been discussed for years but had never managed to materialize. Finally, last year, the stars aligned and the movie managed to get made. While the events of 2020 forced the studio to have to alter its release plans, the sequel is still making its way to fans very soon, bet it at a theater or from the comfort of home. Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released on demand and in theaters on August 28. It was recently revealed that the Alamo Drafthouse will be holding free screenings for fans ahead of the official release to help kickstart the chain's reopening. To get one of the new Zoom backgrounds, head on over to BillAndTed3.com. Be sure to check out the new clip for yourself.