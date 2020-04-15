Over the weekend, Orion Pictures released an Egg-Cellent new poster for Bill & Ted 3 in celebration of Easter. Now, the makers behind this long-awaited sequel have once again arrived with a little something to alleviate the boredom a lot of us are experiencing while staying at home. They have shared a handful of coloring pages from the movie that promote safety and health while in isolation.

The first coloring page includes the iconic Time Traveling phone booth, which Bill and Ted will be using to race through time in a 78-minute mission to write the best song the world has ever heard. And we certainly need it during this time of crisis facing the entire world. The tagline on the first coloring page boldly proclaims, 'Be Excellent to Each Other...And Phone Your Friends.' Offering a little reminder that there might be some lonely individuals out there, hunkered in their bunker, who'd love to hear from you right this second. Perhaps you can even send them these fun pages to color.

The second Coloring page is a festive party of guitars, lightning bolts and the Wyld Stallyns logo with the catchphrase, 'Be Excellent to Each Other' brandished across the center. There are plenty of ways to color this one to liven up anyone's day. The third and final Coloring page features two hands throwing the Devil sign with a reminder for the times (that I'm sure we're all a little tired of hearing at this point). 'Be Excellent to Each Other and Wash your Hands.' Ok, I think we got it. Orion sent this note along with the Coloring page images, which you can see below.

"On behalf of their upcoming title Bill & Ted Face the Music, Orion Pictures has released an excellent trio of coloring pages. We would love for you to share - be sure to tag @BillandTed3 so we can see the final works of art!"

So get to coloring and be sure to share your lovely art with the world on Social Media. If you want. Or hang them on the fridge. Or use them as toilet paper if you must. The choice is yours and these are tough times.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey), and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce. The cast includes Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.