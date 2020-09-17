Alex Winter says the positive reactions to Bill & Ted Face the Music has been way beyond what they expected. Fans of the franchise had been asking about a sequel for nearly three decades when it was announced that the third installment was actually happening. However, there were not a lot of high hopes for the movie from the general public, aside from diehard fans. Winter, along with Keanu Reeves, Ed Solomon, Chris Matheson did not expect Bill & Ted Face the Music to resonate with critics. Winter explains.

"We had a much bigger response - we just opened in the UK so it's too early to say - but West we had a huge response. It was much bigger than we expected. It was way beyond the fanbase. I know it sounds like showbusiness, but we really did not have that expectation. The film was better critically received - this film - by far than the first two. We pretty roundly slayed it by all the critics."

Bill & Ted Face the Music currently has an 81% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While they have been getting positive reviews, there are still some who were not won over by the storyline of the third installment. With that being said, you can't please everybody, which is something Alex Winter and crew knew going in, well before they started developing the movie.

Negative reviews are something that the franchise is accustomed to. Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey were not exactly hits with the critics. However, a lot of time has passed since they hit theaters and there are many who now praise the Bill and Ted movies, especially Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. Alex Winter had this to say.

"A lot of those critics were writing think pieces a decade later about what importance Bill and Ted had to the culture. I was sort of digging up their reviews and sending them [jokes]. Which is fair enough, part of what makes the idiosyncrasies of the comedy. So, we've had a really good response and we're really grateful for that. That we really didn't see coming."

Despite the case that there is a worldwide public health crisis raging on, Bill & Ted Face the Music has still been able to earn over $3 million at the global box office. This money does not include how much it has earned on VOD since its debut a few weeks ago. As more positive word of mouth about the movie gets around, more people will give it a chance, either in theaters, or on VOD.

Considering that the year has been pretty bleak, a lot of critics have hailed Bill & Ted Face the Music as the movie that we all need right now. It gives the viewer 91 minutes to forget about the world outside and have some fun with Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston as they attempt to save the universe from impending doom. You can check out the rest of the interview with Alex Winter above, thanks to the Entertainment IE YouTube channel.