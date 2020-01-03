Another image from Bill & Ted Face the Music has been released. This time, our heroes are hanging out with their daughters in the garage. Earlier today, we were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated sequel, which featured the iconic time-traveling phone booth. In addition to the new image, we also found out some more information about Bill and Ted's daughters, Billie (Brigitte Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving).

Bill & Ted Face the Music will find the dudes attempting to make the perfect song to save the world. They don't have much time to do so and enlist the help of their daughters, along with some famous figures from throughout history. Thankfully, it seems that Billie and Thea are exceptionally gifted when it comes to anything having to do with music. Director Dean Parisot had this to say about them.

"They do everything together, finish each other's sentences. And they're musically brilliant, almost savants when it comes to knowing every single thing about music throughout history. So they're sort of fantastic, crazy geniuses."

In the new image from Bill & Ted Face the Music, we can see some guitars and a ton of old records, which are presumably Bill and Ted's. There's even a sticker promoting Keith Morris' band OFF! on the record shelf, which is a nice touch. Looking at Billie and Thea, one can see that they are carrying a laptop and midi pad/sampler with headphones. This would suggest that they are more into the electronic side of things as opposed to the heavy metal that our heroes enjoyed in their youth. They could also be into hip hop since we've already seen the duo with Kid Cudi, who is playing himself in the sequel.

The latest look at Bill & Ted Face the Music seems to suggest that the dudes may get schooled in all types of music, as opposed to just their steady diet of rock and metal. This will certainly be interesting to see, especially since they will be working with their daughters to get everything right. We could end up getting a pretty varied soundtrack too, which is probably being put together at this very moment. Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey featured some different styles of music too, mainly placing some leftover hair rock from the 80s with Faith No More and Primus for an entertaining mix.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is currently in the post-production process and has plenty of time to get into reshoots if need be. The sequel doesn't hit theaters until August, so there's a lot of time to get everything just right. Though August is still pretty far away, we could end up getting a trailer in the near future, possibly even for the Super Bowl. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out two new images from Bill & Ted Face the Music below, thanks to USA Today.