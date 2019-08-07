Beloved action star Keanu Reeves is having a great year. With his John Wick franchise soaring over $500 million this summer, his scene-steeling role as Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4, and the upcoming re-release of the iconic Wachowski film The Matrix, he's come a long way since the "Sad Keanu" memes. In light of all the recent revivals, Reeves is stepping into his late 1980's and early 1990's shoes in Bill & Ted Face the Music. The third film in the cult franchise is currently filming, so the on-set anecdotes are starting to spill out.

Keanu Reeves is returning to the role of Ted "Theodore" Logan, but on-set photos have him looking much more like a WWE wrestler than a fun-loving, time traveling dude. With shaved sideburns, combed back hair and thick beard, the Speed star is nearly unrecognizable.

The tough look isn't exactly indicative of the plot, however, which writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon promise will be a really fun, funny and sweet story. Bill & Ted Face the Music will follow the aspiring musicians 25 years after the events of the last movie as the goodhearted best friends still try to write the greatest song ever. Only now, they have middle aged problems and fatherhood in the mix, not to mention the harmony of the universe and life as we know it is on the line. Also returning to his popular role is Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston, alongside newcomers to the series Samara Weaving (Picnic at Hanging Rock) and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical).

Related: First Bill & Ted Face the Music Set Photo Teases Wyld Stallyns' Triumphant Return

Fun doesn't seem to be had only on the screen. In a recent interview, Weaving gave fans a sneak peak at Keanu Reeve's morning routine. One day, Reeves brought a moment to set. It was an action figure of "Canada's Greatest Stuntman" Duke Caboom, his character in Toy Story 4. The makeup trailer found it amusing and decided to make their own treasure hunt for the "lovely" actor. According to Weaving,

"The makeup artists hide the figurine every morning. He loves having a little treasure hunt. Every day he's looking for Caboom."

The film comes more than three decades after the original Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and is written by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Helming the highly anticipated film is director Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2). The cast includes returning stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as the titular characters, William Sadler as the Grim Reaper, Amy Stoch as Missy and Hal Landon Jr. as Captain Logan. Newcomers include Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Ted's daughter and Bill's daughter, as well as Jayma Mays in a key role, Erinn Hayes, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, and Kristen Schaal among others. The film will be released by Orion Pictures through United Artists Releasing, while Warner Bros. & Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for international releases.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to hit theaters in August 2020, and we can't wait to see the wild antics those two get up to. USA Today brings us news of Keanu Reeves Treasure Hunt. The photos below may have been posted to a fan Keanu Reeves Twitter account, but the images are very real and from the set.

I am on the set of the new “Bill & Ted” movie!

I think he is a little bit scary. What do you think guys💁‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5GYbLNH9xS — Keanu Reeves (@ReevesKanu) August 5, 2019