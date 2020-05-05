The creative team behind Bill & Ted 3, officially titled Bill & Ted Face the Music, has offered fans a most excellent opportunity. The long-awaited sequel is set to arrive this summer and now, fans of the series have the chance to be included in the movie. All they have to do is film themselves rocking out to Wyld Stallyns.

Hey, we'd like to invite any and all Bill & Ted fans* to have a chance to be in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Just follow the link and have a blast!https://t.co/doGIELhUCd



(*Offer good for non-fans, too.. but you'll need to watch the movie to see if you made it, so.. your call.) pic.twitter.com/TayUfComoE — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) May 5, 2020

As announced by screenwriter Ed Solomon, the Party On With Bill & Ted contest is asking fans to film themselves rocking out to a demo track from Ted Theodore Logan and Bill S. Preston Esquire. Some of the videos will then be included in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Solomon had this to say about it on Twitter.

Those who wish to participate need to be 18 years or older, or have permission from a parent or guardian. It's also noted that to be considered participants must be a resident of either the U.S. or the U.K. Per the official website, here is what fans will need to do to have a shot at being in the movie.

"Learn the tempo or play the demo in the background for yourself. It's okay if you can't play, we're not always gonna use your sound. Make sure the camera is as steady as possible as you capture yourself, your family or whoever you're social distancing with. Have fun, but remember to be safe and adhere to local safety guidelines. Once you're happy, upload your video for a chance to be included, along with many other fans, in Bill & Ted Face the Music."

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are both returning as Bill and Ted, respectively. The cast also includes Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Bill's daughter, Thea, and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) as Ted's daughter, Billie. William Sadler will return as Death and rapper Kid Cudi is on board to play himself. The sequel picks up with Bill and Ted, now adults, who have yet to fulfill their destiny. But a visitor from the future warns them that their song is the only thing that can bring balance to the universe.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is directing the long-awaited sequel. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter wanted to make it for years, but the pieces never quite came together until last year when the fates finally aligned. Currently, Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to hit theaters on August 21, but that could change given the ongoing theater closure in the U.S. Those interested in throwing their hat in the ring can head on over to PartyOnWithBillAndTed.com.