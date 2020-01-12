Special effects makeup legend Kevin Yagher has shared some new images from the Bill & Ted Face the Music pre-production phase. Yagher is probably best-known for doing Freddy Krueger's makeup from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise and helping to bring Chucky to life in the Child's Play movies.

In other words, this is a big deal for the long-awaited sequel and Kevin Yagher is looking forward to showing fans what he was able to pull off for our heroes. The images that the effects technician shared on social media find himself showing Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and director Dean Parisot some of his latest designs.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is currently in the post-production phase with a trailer on the way. The sequel's co-writer, Ed Solomon, recently revealed that they are working on the special effects at the moment and said that fans can expect the first trailer in the spring. Solomon did not give a specific date, but out of anybody, he should know when the first footage will drop. We've seen quite a few official and unofficial images from the set over the past several months.

One of the latest images to come from Bill & Ted Face the Music features the duo's daughters. Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Billie Logan, while Samara Weaving plays Thea Preston. We have learned that the daughters have an encyclopedic knowledge of the history of music, which will certainly help their fathers when trying to craft the perfect song to save the world. In the aforementioned image, we learn that they are musicians themselves, though it looks like they use computers and samplers as opposed to electric guitars and Marshall stacks.

Bill & Ted Face the Music was in development for quite some time before it was able to begin production. Even after Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter officially announced the sequel, fans were still skeptical until the cameras starting rolling last summer. While original speculation indicated that the movie could have been done and out in theaters before the end of last year, that was not to be. Production started over the summer, which was a clear indication that it would be at least a year before we'd get to see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter back as the iconic Bill and Ted.

Bill & Ted 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Fans have been waiting nearly 30 years to see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite and the wait is nearly over. We know that Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson are very happy with the story they wrote for the sequel and they're excited to share it with everybody. The same can be said for Reeves and Winters, who wouldn't have signed on to do the movie unless they had a most excellent story in place. While we wait for that for trailer to drop, you can check out some new images below, thanks to Kevin Yagher's Instagram account.

We have the first image for the upcoming movie #billandtedfacethemusic !#keanureeves and Alex Winter headline this 3rd installment in the Bill and Ted saga.



'Bill and Ted Face the Music' hits theaters August 21st! pic.twitter.com/7qKMaTuJkC — MediaDrunks (@mediadrunks) January 7, 2020