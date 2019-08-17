Thanks to Make-A-Wish, one lucky Keanu Reeves fan was able to spend some time with her favorite actor and even watch him film a scene for Bill & Ted Face the Music. On Facebook, Make-A-Wish New Jersey posted several photos of a 16-year-old girl named Emily hanging out on the Face the Music set. In the background, we can see the Wyld Stallyns van, and Emily also poses with Reeves and co-star Alex Winter. The meeting comes as a direct result from Emily's desire to meet her favorite actor, coupled with the efforts of the Make-A-Wish foundation and Reeves himself.

According to Emily's mother Deborah, the teen's all-time favorite movie is Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. "She came across it one day and was instantly hooked," Deborah explains. Partnering up with Make-A-Wish, Emily was asked if she could have one wish, what would it be? Naturally, the girl said what she wanted most was to meet the real Ted "Theodore" Logan.

As soon as Keanu Reeves was informed, the actor and his team quickly worked to create an unforgettable experience for Emily. After flying the teen to the actual Bill & Ted Face the Music set in Louisiana, Emily was able to watch the cast and crew film a scene personally hand-picked by Reeves. Thanking Make-A-Wish, Emily's mother couldn't be more grateful for the experience. "It was an unbelievable day," Deborah says. "She hasn't been this happy in months! Keanu seemed to be having as much fun with Emily as she was with him."

While Reeves has since redefined himself as an actor with roles in other major franchises like The Matrix and John Wick, many fans still consider Ted to be one of the actor's very best characters. Along with Alex Winter's Bill, the character first appeared in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989. The story followed the aspiring rockers as they travel through time to research a high school history presentation. The sequel Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey followed in 1991, this time killing off both members of the duo (albeit temporarily) and leading them to explore both Heaven and Hell. While rumblings of another sequel had worked their way through the rumor mill in the years since, it won't be until 2020 when the anticipated follow-up finally hits theaters.

Of course, Reeves and Winter are both back as Ted and Bill for Bill & Ted Face the Music. William Sadler is also back at the Grim Reaper, reprising the role he played in Bogus Journey. Recently, George Carlin's daughter Kelly also revealed she's been added to the movie's cast, paying tribute to the Rufus character played by her father in the previous movies. Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine have also been cast as Ted and Bill's daughters, with Erinn Hayes and Jayma Mays playing the girls' mothers. Rapper Kid Cudi has also been announced as a part of the cast in an undisclosed role.

Bill & Ted Face the Music premieres in theaters everywhere on Aug. 21, 2020. You can take a look at the photos of Emily from Make-A-Wish on the movie set below. This news comes to us from Make-A-Wish New Jersey on Facebook.