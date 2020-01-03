The Wyld Stallyns reunite in a new behind-the-scenes image from Bill & Ted Face the Music. The duo are spotted in front of the iconic phone booth from the franchise. In addition to being a reminder that the long-awaited sequel is finally on the way, it also proves that Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have barely aged since they last played Theodore "Ted" Logan and Bill S. Preston, respectively. With the summer release date nearing, it's only a matter of time before we get our first footage at their new adventure.

The latest image from Bill & Ted Face the Music comes to us from makeup and special effects artist Bill Corso. The image shows Corso, along with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, in front of their time-traveling phone booth set against the Circuits of Time. Corso shared the picture to wish everyone a happy new year from himself and the Wyld Stallyns, which makes everyone else's new year's wishes look pretty dull.

Bill & Ted Face the Music finds our heroes as middle-aged men with families who have yet to complete their mission of writing the perfect song. However, now the stakes are much higher as their song will have to save the lives of millions. Thankfully, Bill and Ted will have some extra help along the way, including some much-needed guidance from their daughters, who are played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving. In addition, some other help will come from some historical figures.

It's been nearly 30 years since we've seen Bill and Ted on the big screen together. Bill & Ted Face the Music had been in development for a lot of years before it actually took shape in 2018. Even after it was officially announced, fans were skeptical that it would ever see the light of day. That all changed when shooting started over the summer. Pictures from the set started to find their way online and we were able to see a freshly shaven Keanu Reeves back as Ted and Alex Winter as Bill. Now, we're just waiting on that trailer to get released.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is all set to hit theaters on August 21st, 2020. With new images finding their way online, this means that a trailer can't be too far off. A lot has changed since we last saw Bill and Ted together and one has to wonder if they'll still be into their hard rocking days of their youth, or if they'll be open to new types of music as they prepare their epic song to save the world. Whatever the case may be, we don't have to wait too much longer to get our answer. You can check out the latest image from the movie below, thanks to Bill Corso's Instagram account.