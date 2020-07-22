With the long-awaited sequel, Bill & Ted Face the Music, sure to provide some much-needed laughs and light-relief come release, Ted Theodore Logan himself, Keanu Reeves, has been talking about up the movie saying that it maintains the ethos of previous installments. This latest insight comes with several new images from the movie, including the new Total Film cover. Keanu says this.

"We're still a pretty scrappy independent movie. It's part of the charm! This movie is very much in the spirit of the other two films across the board. So there are Easter egg cameos, and there are other important musical figures that are prominent. I don't want to give too much of it away but the spirit of it, all the way down to the soundtrack... it's a Bill & Ted movie, straight up."

Keanu Reeves was joined by his esteemed colleague Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) who echoed these thoughts saying, "People will recognize them as who they are from the get-go. They haven't turned into different people. But a lot of the comic conceit comes from that idea. If you've got two normally unstoppable, persevering characters like this who are faced with a pretty great challenge, and they're older, and they're dealing with the realities of life on top of the challenges they're facing, then what does that do?"

With the enduring popularity of both Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, you would think that getting the third movie greenlit would be an easy task, but, according to director Dean Parisot, that was not the case. "I would say, for production, we probably had the amount of money we'd get to make a television pilot," he said of the movie's budget. "And we had to make a movie that takes place in Hell, and has the destruction of space and time, and the future prosthetics. It was logistically very difficult to make. What made it easier to make was that almost everybody I had worked with over the years - well-known artists with a collection of awards under their belts - took incredible pay cuts, and did anything to accomplish this project."

"I think it's because there's such a love for these characters and what they represent," Parisot added. "We have struggled the entire time to eke out something that we loved. But it's a testament to everyone's commitment, because both Keanu and Alex, and Chris and Ed, never gave up. But that sort of made it all great fun."

Fans have been waiting almost 30 years for Bill & Ted Face the Music. The movie picks up with our rock 'n' roll loving heroes as they enter middle-age and are forced to now endure the monotony of such a life. This boredom is short-lived though, as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song in 78 minutes that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. Along the way, the pair work with their families, old friends, famous musicians, and each other to complete the task.

Bill & Ted Face the Music of course brings back Alex Winter as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Keanu Reeves as Theodore "Ted" Logan, with the supporting cast including the likes of a returning William Sadler as The Grim Reaper, as well as newcomers Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Billie "Little Bill" Logan, Ted and Elizabeth's daughter, and Theodora "Little Ted" Preston, Bill and Joanna's daughter respectively. This comes to us from Total Film.