Orion Pictures has chosen to delay Bill & Ted Face the Music by two weeks. The highly anticipated sequel was supposed to open in theaters August 14th, but the studio decided to push it after Christopher Nolan's Tenet chose the August 12th release date earlier this week. Nolan and Warner Bros. want to be the ones responsible for getting viewers back into movie theaters this summer, but it's beginning to look like that won't be happening this year.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will now open in theaters on August 28th. The sequel was originally set to hit theaters on August 21st, but the studio decided to take the 14th since Wonder Woman 1984 was pushed to the fall. Fans are starting to worry about seeing Bill and Ted on the big screen again, especially since theaters are still not open across the United States. As for whether or not the movie will really debut this summer, that is a mystery for the time being due to the world's current state of affairs.

Regardless of the release date, Bill & Ted Face the Music will have a presence at the San Diego [email protected] event later in July. Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will be on hand for the virtual event, which is set to be hosted by director/writer Kevin Smith. Smith was lucky enough to watch the sequel before anybody else and he's claiming that it's "wonderful." Like most things that he loves, Bill & Ted Face the Music made Smith cry when the credits rolled. He has already warned everybody to sit through the credits.

Releasing a movie at this time is not easy. Studios have budgets allotted for advertising that was spent well before any of this went down. So, movies are still being promoted, but they're just not opening in theaters. Most of this summer's tentpoles have been pushed to the fall or even later in the winter, though even those release dates are still in limbo. 2020 has pretty much been the year of nothing and people are already hungry for some change, especially when it comes to being able to visit the movie theater.

Bill & Ted Face the Music has been delayed for the first time, but everybody should be okay with it. We've waited nearly 30 years for this movie and many never even thought it would really happen. Now, the movie is done, which is an amazing feat all on its own, so we can all stand to be a bit more patient about seeing the finished product. With that being said, there's a good chance that the major theater chains will not be able to open like they anticipated, so the wait will more than likely be a bit longer than we all wanted. Variety was the first to announce that Bill & Ted Face the Music has been pushed back.