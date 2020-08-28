It has been nearly three decades since we last spent time with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's Bill & Ted. After years in development hell, Bill & Ted Face the Music is finally here, but does the movie prove to be "most excellent", or should the dim-witted, time-travelling duo have been left well alone?

Well, Cinemablend felt that, while Bill & Ted Face the Music takes a while to get going, once it finds its way there is a lot to enjoy with the long-awaited sequel retaining the big, wholesome heart of its two predecessors.

"Face the Music needs a few minutes to find its proper groove, but the sequel eventually plays a tune that will make fans of the franchise happy they got the band back together."

The review over at USA Today also enjoyed the movie saying that it, "knows exactly what it is and doesn't bother to have an insincere moment."

"Bill and Ted's third outing checks all the appropriate franchise boxes (real historical figures, sweet musical tunes, rad one-liners), puts a big stupid grin on your face, yet also brings a certain dignity and depth to these two ride-or-die best friends now in middle age."

The Wrap responded positively to Bill & Ted Face the Music saying, "For a movie in which the world could end at any moment, Bill & Ted Face the Music is awfully sweet and cheery," with Collider finding the movie's charms equally endearing, "The duo's goofy charm hasn't diminished with age."

Sadly, not everyone was enamored with the return of the goofy duo, with The AV Club finding the movie somewhat disappointing, though not completely heinous.

"The film simply takes too long to find its focus. It's not the most excellent of outcomes, but not a total bummer, either."

The Detroit News were also similarly unimpressed with Bill and Ted's newest adventure, believing that Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves "dumbed down" to reprise these characters.

"Bill & Ted Face the Music reveals a sad universal truth: some things, it turns out, are better left in the past."

Back to the positives though, with Entertainment Weekly relishing in spending time with the air-guitaring pair again, as well as being transported back to a more jovial upbeat world than today's.

"Mostly, the joy comes from watching Reeves and Winter on screen, two holy fools just doing their best to bring light and love and non-heinous riffs - and remind the bleary-eyed citizens of 2020, perhaps, of a simpler, sweeter world gone by."

Bill & Ted Face the Music picks up with our rock 'n' roll loving heroes as they enter middle-age and are forced to now endure the monotony of such a life. This boredom is short-lived though, as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song in 78 minutes that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. Our simple-minded duo will once again be traveling to the future in order to steal their world-saving song from themselves. It also looks like Bill and Ted's daughters will be taking after their fathers, with the adolescent pair going on their own quest through time, bringing together famous figures from history to form a band.

This newest time-traveling escapade is due to reintroduce some franchise favorites including Ted's father, and William Sadler's Death. Fans have now been waiting for almost 30 years for a third Bill & Ted movie, with many believing that it would never happen.

Bill & Ted Face the Music brings back Alex Winter as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Keanu Reeves as Theodore "Ted" Logan, with the supporting cast including the likes of a returning William Sadler as The Grim Reaper, as well as newcomers Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Billie "Little Bill" Logan, Ted and Elizabeth's daughter, and Theodora "Little Ted" Preston, Bill and Joanna's daughter respectively.

You can judge Bill & Ted Face the Music for yourself when it lands on VOD and plays in select theaters from today. Bill & Ted Face the Music comes from Orion Pictures.