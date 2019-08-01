Bill & Ted Face the Music is still shooting in New Orleans. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter were both spotted on the New Orleans set loading gear into the Wyld Stallyns van while wearing tuxedos. The pictures are from a wedding and it appears that the Wyld Stallyns may have performed there, sealing their fate as a struggling Wedding band before their latest excellent adventure gets underway. Reeves, Winter, Jayma Mays, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Samara Weaving are all involved in the same scene and it looks like they were all trying to stay out of the rain.

Keanu Reeves is wearing a purple tuxedo with a bowtie and Alex Winter is wearing a blue tuxedo with a bowtie. The Bill & Ted Face the Music set photos are the latest to hit the internet after revealing Dezmann Still, Jeremiah Craft, Daniel Door, and Sharon Gee were spotted in character as Jimi Hendrix, Louis Armstrong, Mozart, and Ling Lun, respectively. From the looks of things, Bill and Ted assembled a historical jam session, though it's unclear why these musicians were chosen by the characters.

Bill & Ted Face the Music has been shooting down in New Orleans since the beginning of July and is probably set to wrap production soon. The long awaited sequel hit a bunch of speed bumps along the way, but everything has worked out for the better since earlier this year. Bill & Ted 3 was having difficulty finding funding and for a while, it looked like the sequel was never going to happen. Thankfully everything fell into place in a relatively timely manner and we will see the iconic duo back on the big screen next year.

Since production is starting to wind down, it will only be a matter of time before we see the first official footage from Bill & Ted Face the Music. It was recently announced that Jillian Bell has been cast as a family therapist in the movie, which sounds like a pretty great idea. William Sadler is back as Death after writer and co-creator Ed Solomon teased his casting before the sequel was even officially happening. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is directing from a script by original creators Chris Matheson and Solomon.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is all set to hit theaters on August 21st, 2020. The sequel finds the duo as middle-aged men who set out on a new adventure. When a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe, Bill and Ted spring into action yet again. However, this time they will be helped by their daughters, old friends, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends. We've already seen Hendrix and Mozart, so it will be interesting to see who else joins the Wyld Stallyns for a historic jam session. You can see the latest photos from the set below, thanks to Just Jared.