Steven Soderbergh is an Oscar-winning director with several critical and commercial successes to his name. But the filmmaker's oeuvre does not really lend itself to something like the Bill and Ted franchise. And yet, as he revealed in a recent interview, Soderbergh had a significant part to play in getting Bill & Ted Face the Music made after decades.

"When Ed and I started working on Mosaic, I knew, of course, that he had Bill & Ted in his past. And one day we were talking, and he was like, "You know, we wrote a third Bill & Ted movie." And I said, "Well, great! Like, what's going on with that? Can I read it?" And I read it, and I was just part of a group of people, including Scott Kroopf, the original producer, and Keanu and Alex, that really wanted to see this happen."

"My role was more as cheerleader than anything. The companies that own the rights to make a sequel, I called them up and said, "This script's hilarious, why aren't we doing this?" We found a fantastic director, Dean Parisot, who I've known for a long time... I've seen it, it's really good, and we're almost done, and I feel like it's the perfect movie for people who want to feel better about what's happening right now."

Ed Soloman was the writer for the Bill and Ted series. Years later, when he worked with Soderbergh on HBO's experimental limited series Mosaic, the two creatives talked about the second sequel to Bill and Ted's adventures that Solomon had written but which never got made.

Soderbergh's reading of the script convinced him it was something that should get made into a movie, and it seems he was so enthusiastic about the project that he personally called up the studio and convinced them to take a chance on the film. Now Solomon is reunited with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter for Bill and Ted Face the Music, while Soderbergh is also a part of the movie as executive producer.

While Steven Soderbergh is excited for fans to finally reunite with the most radtastic duo in all of cinema, there is the question of when the movie will release, and whether it will be in theaters or straight to digital via PVOD. For his part, Soderbergh still appears to be hoping for a theatrical release, even if the logistics of such an undertaking during the lockdown are yet to be determined.

"Well, look. It was supposed to come out in August in theaters all over the world. We're trying to figure out what's going on now, because as you and I discussed, is there a movie business when a theater can only be one third full? That's a question that nobody's able to answer yet, and it's a question I'm sure Chris Nolan is really grappling with right now."

Hopefully, the film will get to see the light of day soon, so Bill and Ted can once again exert their infectious (in a good way) enthusiasm and cheerful natures for the benefit of audiences.